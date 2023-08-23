4 arrested for home invasion turned murder in Lithia Springs, deputies say

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced four men were arrested in connection to the murder of a Lithia Springs man in the summer of 2022.

Corey Myers, 46, was shot and killed in his apartment during an apparent home invasion on June 7, 2022.

Over 14 months, the sheriff’s office said it continued to investigate his death, eventually finding leads that brought them “far outside” their normal jurisdiction.

While Myers was killed at the Birch Landing Apartments, investigators followed leads to Jonesboro, Ga., and the states of New Jersey, Mississippi, Texas, Tennessee, Florida, and North Carolina.

Deputies said the investigation led to the arrest of four people in Clayton County, Ga., Hamilton County, Tenn., and Mecklenburg, N.C. between Aug. 2 to Aug. 19.

The following individuals were charged by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office with:

Christian Jeriel Dejerinett age 20, Jonesboro, GA Captured in Atlanta, GA, 08/02/23 - charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary in the first degree, and two counts of murder

Keyako Elijah Enrique Moore age 22, Jonesboro, GA Captured in Jonesboro, GA 08/02/23 - charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary in the first degree, and two counts of murder

Jermonie Taj Suttles age 21, Jonesboro, GA Captured in Chattanooga, TN 08/09/23 - charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary in the first degree, and two counts of murder

Dion Eric Williams age 46, Charlotte, NC. Captured in Charlotte, NC 08/19/23 - charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary in the first degree, and two counts of murder





