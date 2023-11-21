4 arrested in IMPD gun bust before Indy teen shooting victim's funeral
4 arrested in IMPD gun bust before Indy teen shooting victim's funeral
4 arrested in IMPD gun bust before Indy teen shooting victim's funeral
Purdue picked up its first win over a ranked team as it looks to bounce back from last season's NCAA tournament disappointment.
In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?
Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter, has filed a lawsuit alleging defamation by a news organization over claims that major companies had ads appear next to antisemitic content. Media Matters last Thursday published an article with screenshots showing ads from IBM, Apple, Oracle and others appearing next to hateful content — like, full on pro-Hitler stuff. IBM and Apple have since pulled their ads from X, no doubt a serious blow for a company already facing an exodus of advertisers.
In interviews on CNBC and Bloomberg TV tonight, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella made it clear that it's possible Sam Altman, who was fired from his role as CEO at OpenAI by the AI startup's board of directors on Friday, could return to OpenAI in some capacity. "Obviously, we want Sam and Greg to have a fantastic home if they're not going to be in OpenAI," Nadella said in an interview on CNBC. Asked whether Altman would return to OpenAI, Nadella added: "That's for, you know, [the] OpenAI board and management and the employees to choose ... [Microsoft] chose to explicitly partner with OpenAI [and] obviously that depends on the people at OpenAI staying there or coming to Microsoft, so I’m open to both options.”
Becoming a victim of fraud during the holidays when you use a credit card for online shopping is a very real risk. Here's what you can do to protect your money.
Sore muscles? You knead this, according to more than 12,000 fans.
After walking the "Barbie" red carpet, the 14-year-old makes her feature film debut in the new prequel. “We can all be different. And we can all be included.”
With most of OpenAI’s employees threatening to leave following Sam Altman’s ousting, company rivals might be missing the biggest opportunity of the year: poaching talent. As chaos at OpenAI and Microsoft, where Altman is headed now, continues, companies like Anthropic, Mozilla or Patronus AI could be attractive to employees seeking stability. OpenAI employees — a pool of highly sought-after AI experts — could scatter to other companies or follow Altman.
Kate Glavan says she "felt like Bambi on ice" the first time she ran high.
Here's why fans might (and might not) anticipate seeing Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, Mike Trout and others in different uniforms come 2024.
TikTokers are finding a viral character on the app extremely relatable to their corporate jobs. The post Who is ‘Corporate Erin,’ the satirical and relatable Gen Z employee? appeared first on In The Know.
If you're a subscriber to Max Q, you know exactly what I'm referring to -- STARSHIP. SpaceX flew Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, for the second time today -- and even though both the Super Heavy booster and the Starship upper stage had to be blown up in mid-air, it was still a huge success for the company best known for taking a rapidly iterative approach to hardware development.
Popular for its warmth, plethora of pockets and super-cute style, this bestselling jacket is the lowest price we've seen it all year.
It’s hard to project which players will go from having star talent to being superstars, those who produce like stars and then suddenly, winning like stars with an ability to recognize a game is on the line, then taking it. And never letting go.
Vincent Goodwill and Jason Goff talk about how this NBA season feels like a transition from older superstars (LeBron, Steph, Durant, etc.) to the young superstars (Anthony Edwards, Chet, SGA, Jokic, etc.).
Apple's most popular earbuds are now more affordable, with all the noise-cancelling, bass-booming goodness you can handle.
Score massive savings on 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch screens.
Here’s everything you need to know about the situation to hold your own at Thanksgiving on Thursday.
It's like walking around in a cozy sleeping bag, but a socially acceptable version.
The Terps had the second-longest active streak behind No. 6 UConn.