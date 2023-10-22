4 arrested in North Bend with carjacked van from Lakewood

Four people were arrested -- one with an active felony warrant -- at North Bend Premium Outlets with a stolen van out of Lakewood, according to the Snoqualmie Police Department.

On Friday, officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at the outlet mall in the 400 block of South Fork Avenue Southwest.

According to police, a van with broken-out windows was seen driving slowly past several stores that have been common targets for organized retail theft.

When the van eventually parked, four people were spotted getting out.

Officers soon learned the van had been taken by gunpoint in Lakewood.

An investigation also revealed the driver had an active felony warrant from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office for assault, possession of a stolen vehicle, and hit and run.

All four were taken into custody and the van was secured for the Lakewood Police Department.