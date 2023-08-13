4 arrested in Orange County after kidnapping victim, held in dog cage, escaped, OCSO says

Four people were arrested after an unidentified woman in her 40s knocked on doors and said she had been kidnapped in Orange County Saturday afternoon, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Police were called to the 5100 block of Barnett Place just after 2 p.m. Saturday after the woman asked for help and said she had been held against her will in a nearby location and managed to escape, OCSO said.

The woman had minor injuries, OCSO said.

Monica Latresis Reed, 37, Cortez Jackson, 39, Kevin Holmes, 21, and Damon Tromp, 19, were arrested on charges of armed kidnapping with intent to commit a felony and false imprisonment with a weapon, OCSO said.

Reed also faces a third charge of aggravated battery with a firearm for pistol-whipping the victim, OCSO said.

The woman was held in a dog cage in the backyard of a Pine Hills home with hands bound and mouth taped shut with duct tape, according to OCSO.

The woman was transported in a vehicle by force with a firearm and forced to give her address concerning a potential stolen item, according to OCSO.