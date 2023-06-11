4 arrested, over $1,300 in stolen merchandise recovered in Springfield

Four people were arrested Friday in connection to theft at three separate stores in Springfield.

>>Cars stolen from Centerville dealership for 2nd time in 2 weeks

The Springfield Police Retail Theft Task Force worked in conjunction with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and arrested four people, recovering over $1,300 in stolen merchandise, according to social media.

The merchandise is alleged to have been stolen at Walmart, Kohl’s, and Meijer in Springfield.

The four people arrested have not been identified along with the potential charges.

Springfield Police say if anyone has a crime tip to contact them here.

Photo credit to Springfield Police Division



