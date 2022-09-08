4 arrested for possession and intent to sell meth, fentanyl in Redby

Sep. 7—RED LAKE — Four people have been arrested after fentanyl and methamphetamine were found during a search on Tuesday at a Redby residence in the Red Lake Nation.

According to a release from the Red Lake Department of Public Safety's criminal investigation division, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, a narcotics search warrant was executed in the Redby district of Red Lake.

During the search, fentanyl and methamphetamine were located at a residence, as well as evidence of narcotic sales and distribution including packaging, pre-folded tin foil and scales.

Nashelle Auginash, Savonnah Sayers, Kiana Ellis and Dionne Sayers were arrested on several tribal charges, including possession and possession with intent to sell, the release said.

"Red Lake Department of Public Safety has conducted several search warrants recently based on tips from the community along with further investigation," the release said. "We appreciate any assistance from the community to have an impact on the overdose and illicit drug problem."