4 arrested after ransacking Highland Park shoe store

Four people were arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Highland Park shoe store on Wednesday.

The suspects were identified as:

-Traveon Dunn, 19

-Leon McCall, 21

-Jeydy Salcedo, 21

-Travon Nelson, 22

Los Angeles police responded to a robbery at a store in the 6200 block of York Boulevard around noontime.

Employees said the suspects had grabbed over $5,000 worth of shoes and clothing in the store without paying. They exited the shop and fled in a getaway car.

Store security guards provided officers with a detailed description of the suspects’ vehicle. Officers on the ground, along with an LAPD helicopter, tracked the suspects’ car to a home on the 200 Block of East 102nd Street in Watts.

Police spotted the suspects as they were bringing the stolen items into the residence. The four suspects were taken into custody. While searching the home, officers discovered a large amount of stolen merchandise.

Four people were arrested for stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Highland Park shoe store on Dec. 6, 2023. (Los Angeles Police Department)

Photos of the stolen items showed several boxes of Nike Jordan Jumpman MVP sneakers worth around $165 at retail prices.

Large piles of athletic wear including Nike hoodies, sweatpants, t-shirts, shorts, other styles of sneakers and more were also recovered.

The suspects were all arrested on charges of organized retail theft. They are being held without bail.

Anyone with additional information on this case can call the Organized Retail Crime Taskforce at 818-374-9420 or the LAPD at 1-877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be submitted to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

