4 arrested, responsible for $49K in San Francisco retail theft: SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Four retail theft suspects have been arrested after carrying out numerous crimes in San Francisco, the San Francisco Police Department announced Monday. Altogether, the suspects are responsible for $49,000 of stolen goods, per SFPD.

The suspects were identified as:

Savannah Church, 24-year-old woman

Shalia Brown, 24-year-old woman

Erykah Thomas, 20-year-old woman

Emoni Thomas, 20-year-old man

Church was arrested in connection with 10 retail thefts that happened between April and September. All of them involved multiple other suspects. Below are the crimes she was arrested for:

April 23, 2023, on the 3200 block of 20th Ave., over $3,400 worth of merchandise stolen with two other suspects.

May 19, 2023, on the unit block of Powell St., over $6,600 worth of merchandise stolen with six other suspects. Three juvenile suspects were also arrested.

June 10, 2023, on the 400 block of Mission St., over $1,000 worth of merchandise in a robbery with three other suspects.

July 20, 2023, on the 400 block of Mission St., over $5,700 worth of merchandise stolen with three other suspects.

August 17, 2023, on the 400 block of Mission St., over $6,600 worth of merchandise stolen with three other suspects.

August 21, 2023, on the 2400 block of San Bruno Ave., over $2,200 worth of merchandise with eight other suspects.

August 22, 2023, on the 400 block of Mission St., over $1,800 worth of merchandise stolen in a robbery with two other suspects where a suspect pushed and injured a store employee.

August 24, 2023, on the 1100 block of Potrero Ave., over $3,600 worth of merchandise stolen with four other suspects.

August 30, 2023, on the 400 block of Mission St., over $4,400 worth of merchandise stolen with four other suspects.

September 4, 2023, on the 400 block of Mission St., over $8,300 worth of merchandise with two other suspects.

Police previously said that Church and others stole about $34,000 worth of goods from three Walgreens locations in San Francisco.

Brown was arrested in connection with three retail crimes:

October 1, 2023, on the 400 block of Haight St., over $600 worth of merchandise in a robbery with seven other suspects. Brown was identified as a suspect who allegedly assaulted an employee with a device that shoots gel pellets causing serious injury.

October 3, 2023, on the 2400 block of San Bruno Ave., over $2,300 worth of merchandise in a robbery with 4 other suspects where Brown allegedly brandished a weapon at an employee.

October 11, 2023, on the 900 block of Geneva Ave., over $1,500 worth of merchandise stolen with eight other suspects. Five other adults and juveniles were also arrested.

Thomas and Thomas were involved in the June 10 and Aug. 21 robberies with Church, and the Oct. 1 and Oct. 3 robberies with Brown, police said.

Thomas and Thomas were also connected to a fifth robbery on the 2000 block of Fillmore Street where seven other suspects joined them in stealing $1,000 worth of goods on Aug. 10. They were arrested for this theft.

All four suspects identified in this story were arrested for felony charges of aggravated assault, battery causing serious injuries, robbery, acting with one or more person to steal merchandise, grand theft, burglary, and committing a crime while out on bail for another offense.

