4 arrested for Roswell fatal teen park shooting
Adding a teenager to your policy carries a hefty price tag. Here’s why your car insurance rates are affected – and what you can to do save money.
The "Teen Mom" star Tyler Baltierra said ketamine therapy helped him navigate his emotions. Here's how it works.
The Spurs led nearly from start to finish.
If you're looking to buy a home for the first time in 2023, here are some benefits and programs to take advantage of.
The Fed-powered stock rally is still in play, though caution is starting to dampen the buzz.
A US judge has ruled that Elon Musk must comply with the SEC and testify for the Twitter-takeover probe.
Rough sex has become mainstream for many teens and young adults. Here's why that can be harmful.
The Fed's dovish shift is thrilling investors, as stocks bid to build on a roaring rally that promises new record highs.
Bethesda just revealed that a next-gen, or current-gen, patch for Fallout 4 has been delayed until 2024. The update was due for 2023 and will bring higher frame rates and 4K resolution to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.
Today's edition includes the NFL's crowded playoff picture, big wave surfing in Nazaré, 21 straight losses for the Pistons, Draymond Green's anger, and more.
"The Crown" costume designer Sid Roberts says Diana's revenge dress marked "the first time we've put any kind of royal member in black when it's not for mourning or for a funeral."
Who should you consider moving on from in fantasy basketball? Let's examine the latest round of potential drops.
Central bank officials predict changes to come with interest rates expected to tick down to 4.6% next year.
The app formerly known as Twitter had a rough 2023, and it could bleed into 2024.
The 2024 Lexus GX is all-new. Unfortunately, that means it's also more expensive. Lexus released pricing details of its new luxury SUV Wednesday.
The Steelers' playoff outlook changed a lot with two bad losses.
Nae’Qwan Tomlin was dismissed from the Wildcats’ program last week following his October arrest at a Manhattan, Kansas, bar.
2024 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance is more of everything. The sun shines brighter on a droptop with 805 hp and 1,047 lb-ft.
Durable -- a startup based out of Vancouver, Canada that has built an AI website creator and number of other AI-powered tools to help small business owners plan, create and run business apps more easily -- has raised $14 million, a Series A that it will be using to continue expanding its platform and customer base. Spark Capital is leading the round, and Torch Capital, Altman Capital (the VC founded and run by Jack Altman, the brother of OpenAI's Sam Altman), Dash Fund, South Park Commons, Infinity Ventures and Soma Capital -- all previous backers -- are also participating.
Miami has gotten fat and happy beating up on bad teams. But after a monumental Monday night collapse, what's next for the Dolphins?