4 arrested in shooting death of Bakersfield woman, 61

Jun. 21—Four men were arrested in the shooting death of a 61-year-old Bakersfield woman who died after police said she confronted suspects who reportedly stole her car, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

Victoria Anne Marie Hampton tracked her reportedly stolen car with an Apple air tag on March 19 without telling law enforcement, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The coroner reported she was shot at 6:32 p.m. Police went to the 5600 block of Ginger Avenue and found Hampton suffering from a gunshot wound. She died at 3 p.m. April 1 at Kern Medical of a gunshot wound in the head, the coroner reported.

The following people were arrested Tuesday after an "exhaustive" investigation, police reported: David Thompson, 19, of the city of Bellflower; Adam Ransom, 18 of the city of Lynwood; Joseph Bush, 23, of the city of Anaheim and Giovanni Garcia, 19, of the city of Long Beach.

The suspects were arrested in various places across Southern California without incident, police added.