4 arrested for trying to smuggle illegal items into Georgia prison, officials say

Multiple people were arrested after allegedly trying to smuggle illegal items into a prison facility, according to Washington County officials.

It happened on Sep. 3 at the Washington State Prison.

Officials said four people were working in ‘concert together in an effort to smuggle illegal items into the prison facility.’

Pictures from the prison appeared to show marijuana, other substances, along with lighters and phone chargers, among other items.

Shabria Hilton,19, Damichael Bigham, 21, Naquonn Hickson, 19, and Deonta Daniels were charged with trading with inmates, items prohibited for possession by inmates and crossing of guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs.

All four of the men arrested are from Augusta.

