4 arrested on warrants and other reports

Mar. 27—Deputies arrested Charlie Morris, 54, on a local warrant at 8:54 a.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Taw Lay, 35, on an EOD warrant at 3:36 a.m. Saturday at 404 Fountain St.

Police arrested Samuel Tadan Moreno, 19, on a local warrant at 11:57 a.m. Saturday at Euclid Avenue and West Front Street.

Police arrested Angel Antonio Gonzales, 34, on warrants at 10:28 p.m. Saturday at 2019 E. Main St.

Window broken out of vehicle

Deputies received a report of a window that was broken out of a vehicle at 3:49 a.m. Saturday at 75903 230th St. in Albert Lea.

2 arrested after traffic stop

Police arrested Sherry Marie Brennan, 40, for fifth-degree possession and Shane Lester McRoberts, 35, on felony theft from a previous case after a traffic stop at 5:59 p.m. Friday at 201 W. Main St.

House, vehicle paintballed

A house and vehicle were reported sprayed with paint balls at 7:04 a.m. Saturday at 1403 Plainview Lane.

1 arrested for out of county crime

Police arrested Nashid Asmir Abdul-Nashid, 47, on probable cause for a crime in Owatonna at 11:25 p.m. Saturday at 2019 E. Main ST.