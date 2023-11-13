4 arrested on warrants and other reports

Nov. 13—The Minnesota State Patrol brought in Draven James Craidon, 20, to the Freeborn County jail on a Wright County warrant at 12:23 p.m. Friday.

The Minnesota State Patrol brought in Angel Eduardo Renteria, 23, to the Freeborn County jail on a Scott County warrant at 3:21 p.m. Friday.

Deputies arrested Paw Htoo Poe, 26, on a Scott County warrant at 9:43 p.m. Sunday at 184 W. Second Ave.

Police arrested Dylan Anthony Villerreal, 31, on local warrants at 2:28 a.m. Friday at 1820 Margaretha Ave.

Burglary, assault reported

Deputies received a report at 2:22 a.m. Monday that someone had broken into a house and beat up a dog at 77348 325th St. in Ellendale.

Damage reported to fence

A fence was reported damaged at 6 a.m. Friday at 1808 Sunset St.

Thefts reported

Police received a report of a theft at 10:54 p.m. Friday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

A BMX bike was reported stolen at 10:47 a.m. Saturday at 410 Pillsbury Ave.

A theft was reported at 6:23 p.m. Sunday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash at 4:04 a.m. Saturday on Plainview Lane.

Window damaged

A window was reported damaged at 3:35 p.m. Sunday at 702 Frank Ave.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Brian Keith Baldwin, 46, for domestic assault at 9:11 p.m. Sunday.