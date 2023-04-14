4 arrests made in burglary incidents

Apr. 13—Last weekend was a busy time for Cumberland County sheriff's deputies who arrested four people they allege are connected to three separate burglary incidents.

No one was injured in connection with the incidents.

The first incident was discovered during an investigation into a traffic crash from which a man and woman fled into a nearby wooded area.

A check of the vehicle involved revealed it had been stolen from SRM Concrete located not far from the crash site on Cox Valley Rd., according to Deputy Ryan Ashburn's report.

While Ashburn investigated the crash, Deputy Jacob Moore went to the concrete business and discovered one of the buildings had been burglarized.

Crossville Police Department's Lt. Jared South was requested at the scene with his tracking dog and Sheriff's Investigator Tom Howard also responded.

A nearby resident of Hwy. 68 in Grassy Cove reported a man and woman exited the woods near one of the Kemmer stores. The pair got a ride to Rhea County and the 6200 block of Wassom Memorial Hwy.

Howard and Moore traveled to the residence and took two suspects into custody.

Tyler Dewayne Boles, 31, Wassom Memorial Hwy., and Megan Nicole Hyder, 33, Edwards Lane, are each charged with burglary and theft of property of $1,000 to $10,000 and both were placed under $8,000 bond with a court date to be set in General Sessions Court.

In the second incident, Jennifer Lynn Mathes, 36, Old Hwy. 28., was arrested on six warrants charging burglary, one theft of property, four counts of vandalism, aggravated criminal trespassing, simple possession and public intoxication.

Deputy Levi Gilliam responded to the 100 block of Tabor Loop on a report of a prowler on the property on April 8 shortly before 8 p.m. Homeowners told the officer a woman was on the property prior to his arrival.

While there, a second call reported a burglary in the 5500 block of Hwy. 127 N. where a woman was found in the driveway. A search of the suspect yielded two tablets identified as Gabapentin.

Story continues

The woman told deputies she was at the residence because she could smell gas and was looking for tools to shut the gas service to the residence off.

The homeowners, however, told the deputy they exited their home upon hearing something outside to find doors to both of their vehicles open. Items that had been in the vehicles was found on the ground.

Mathes was taken into custody and while being booked, another report came from 911. A resident reported a vehicle stolen in the 5600 block of Hwy. 127 N. A surveillance tape shows a woman crawling under a gate to the property and stealing a 1996 Ford F700 truck. The same tape also shows the same person entering a Ford Bronco.

The truck was driven through two closed gates.

While at that scene, reports came into the sheriff's office that four vehicles belonging to businesses on Hwy. 127 N. — Roane Metal Group and James N. Bush Construction — had been entered.

This was followed by a report from a vehicle owner who said a truck parked at Cumberland Storage had been entered and money was missing.

Total bond on Mathes was set at $134,500 and she will appear in General Sessions Court.

In the last incident, a woman who told deputies she broke into a residence to take photos for a friend in a child support or custody issue was arrested.

Sara Marie Mika, 38, Valley View Rd., is charged with a single count of burglary that is alleged to have occurred on April 9 shortly after 8 p.m. She was taken into custody inside a man's home in the 3900 block of Vandever Rd.

Alderman wrote in his report that he was on patrol when dispatched to the residence and was told by the occupant a woman had broken the front door window to gain access to his home.

The resident told deputies that once inside, the woman had entered a hallway closet and his bedroom. Nothing was reported missing but the resident told officers he wanted to press a burglary charge against the suspect.

Mika was taken into custody and placed under $12,000 bond.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com