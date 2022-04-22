4 arrests made during Dayton Service Initiative traffic enforcement

Multiple local law enforcement agencies joined together Thursday for the Dayton Service Initiative traffic enforcement.

Officers from the Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Riverside Police Department, Moraine Police Department, Vandalia Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted the enforcement along I-75, U.S. 35, State Route 4, Salem Avenue and Main Street. The areas were deemed to be high crash and heavy traffic areas in Montgomery County.

During the enforcement, officers made 65 traffic stops which led to 43 citations for speeding. Of those 43, officials said 32 of them were for drivers going more than 20 mph over the speed limit.

Four people were arrested during the enforcement. One person was arrested for OVI and two others were arrested on outstanding warrants. A fourth arrest was made by Moraine Police, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

These were the remaining results from the enforcement: