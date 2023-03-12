4 astronauts depart International Space Station
Two NASA astronauts, a Japanese astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut departed the International Space Station Saturday in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule headed back to earth.
Ferrari's next new model will make its debut on March 16. It could be the Roma Spider, or it could be an entirely new addition to the range.
Jane Fonda gets real about doing peyote with pal Lily Tomlin. 'It was the worst,' she tells Stephen Colbert, even if Tomlin fancies herself a shaman.
The immortal warrior Unute (who Reeves is set to play on screen in a future Netflix adaptation) confronts an usurper in issue #12.
“I might get into trouble for [saying this], depends on who’s watching,” said actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas during her conversation with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke at the kickoff of the South by Southwest Film Festival on Friday. “I’ve been working in the entertainment industry for now 22 years, and I have done about almost […]
Officials say the new scheme allows workers to work more hours one week and fewer hours in another—and even claim it will help working parents.
The 25-foot work was unveiled in Newark Thursday, in a ceremony attended by Mayor Ras Baraka and Newark-born entertainer Queen Latifah.
Priyanka Chopra talked about an experience she had at a fitting this week that made her cry while opening up about the many "difficult" things she's been told during her career.
Versace's fall/winter 2023 fashion show in Los Angeles on Thursday night was the place to be for not only the style set — but most of Hollywood! Fashion superstars like Naomi Campbell and Kendall Jenner walked the runway, while everyone from Anne Hathaway to Miley Cyrus to Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade sat front row. Ahead, see all the stars in attendance at Versace's star-studded affair.
Which would you choose? A high-tech SUV from a flashy California startup — or a Mercedes dripping in old-school luxury.
Stars including Pamela Anderson, Elton John, Dua Lipa and Anne Hathaway turned out for Versace's latest show in Los Angeles. (March 10)
The U.S.-Russian-Japanese crew spent five months at the International Space Station, arriving last October. Led by NASA's Nicole Mann, the first Native American woman to fly in space, the astronauts checked out of the station early Saturday morning. Less than 19 hours later, their Dragon capsule was bobbing in the sea as they awaited pickup.
Ukraine has decided to fight on in the ruined city of Bakhmut because the battle is pinning down Russia's best units and degrading them ahead of a planned Ukrainian spring counter-offensive, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. The comments by Mykhailo Podolyak were the latest signal of a shift by Kyiv this week to continue the defence of the small eastern city, site of the war's bloodiest battle, as Moscow tries to secure its first major victory in more than half a year. "Russia has changed tactics," Podolyak said in an interview published by Italy's La Stampa newspaper.
The loss of the F/A-18 won't be the end for Boeing because this defense business's future is in drones.
Lauren Boebert reveals she ‘will be a 36-year-old grandmother’Pool footage
We'll lose an hour when daylight saving time moves clocks forward in March. Here's which day it starts in 2023 and when the U.S. might get rid of it.
"I love every one of the films we are up against for different reasons," Kwan said. "I already have everything I could ever want, and there is no need to be angry on our behalf."
Japanese astronomer Daichi Fujii captured the telltale flash of a meteorite impacting the moon, causing a brief flash on our celestial neighbor's nightside.
Relativity scrubbed the second attempt at launching its Terran rocket from Cape Canaveral on Saturday after weather, range, and technical issues.
Russia’s Soyuz MS-24 crew capsule could launch to the International Space Station sooner than planned to replace a potentially unsafe spacecraft slated to return three astronauts back to Earth, Russian media reported. Upsettingly, the potentially unsafe spacecraft is MS-23, a replacement craft sent to the ISS to replace the damaged MS-22.
STORY: The team - comprising NASA's Josh Cassada and Nicole Mann, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina and Japan's Koichi Wakata - are expected to re-enter the atmosphere on Saturday night at 8.11 p.m. EST (0111GMT, March 12) and splashdown just after 9 p.m. EST (0200GMT) off the coast of Floria, at a landing zone in the Atlantic Ocean or Gulf of Mexico.The SpaceX mission launched on October 5, taking three of the crew members on their first ever space flight. Flight commander Mann, 45, became the first Native American woman in space while Kikina, 38, is the first Russian cosmonaut to fly on an American spacecraft in 20 years.Crew-6, their replacements, arrived at the ISS on March 3. That four-member team remains aboard the ISS for another six months.Three others who travel to the ISS in a Russian Soyuz craft are expected to fly home later this year.