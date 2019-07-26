4 Auto Manufacturers Gurus Agree On

According to aggregated portfolio statistics, the four most-broadly-held guru stocks in the auto manufacturing sector are General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU), Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F).

Most gurus have not released their second-quarter portfolios as the deadline is 45 days after quarter-end.

General Motors

Nineteen gurus own shares of General Motors with a combined weight of 37.92%. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B), Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s conglomerate, owns 72,269,696 shares with an equity portfolio weight of 1.34%.

The Detroit-based company manufactures automobiles through brands like Cadillac, Chevrolet and Buick. GuruFocus ranks GM's profitability 7 out of 10: Operating margins have increased approximately 14% per year on average despite underperforming 75% of global competitors. Additionally, the company has a solid Piotroski F-score of 6 and returns on equity that are outperforming 86.07% of global auto companies.

Fiat Chrysler

Eleven gurus own shares of Fiat Chrysler with a combined weight of 89.39%. Mohnish Pabrai (Trades, Portfolio) owns 13,105,047 shares, dedicating 73.48% of his public portfolio, which represents less than 30% of total discretionary assets, to the stake.

GuruFocus ranks Fiat Chrysler's profitability 4 out of 10 on the heels of profit margins underperforming over 66% of global competitors. Additionally, the company's 3.22% return on assets underperforms 64.95% of global auto manufacturers.

Tesla

Nine gurus own shares of Tesla with a combined weight of 3.54%. Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s 1,645,209 shares occupy 1.95% of the equity portfolio, while Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio)' 1,375,712 shares occupy 1.05% of the equity portfolio.

Shares of Tesla continued to decline Friday morning, trading at an intraday low of $222.25, which is down approximately 2.87% from Thursday's close of $228.82 and down approximately 16.09% from Wednesday's close of $264.88. The stock tumbled on the heels of reporting a second-quarter loss that exceeded the consensus estimate by approximately 60 cents per share.

GuruFocus ranks Tesla's financial strength 4 out of 10 on several weak signs, which include debt ratios that underperform over 83% of global competitors and an Altman Z-score that suggests possible financial distress. Other warning signs include increasing long-term debt over the past three years and declining gross margins over the past five years.