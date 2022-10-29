4 Bay Area men arrested in SLO after officer spots burglary tools, gun in car, police say

The San Luis Obispo Police Department arrested four Bay Area men early Friday morning after finding burglary tools and a loaded gun in their vehicle

A SLO police officer conducted a traffic stop at approximately 3:50 a.m. Friday near Phillips Lane and Grove Street on “a vehicle for having no front license plate,” police said in the release.

“When the officer contacted the driver and passengers, he was able to see in plain view burglary tools and equipment used to remove and steal catalytic converters,” the release said. “While conducting a search of the vehicle, the officer also located a loaded 9mm handgun.”

Police arrested the driver of the vehicle — Kevin Carranza-Mendieta, 24, of Oakland — along with his passengers, Oakland residents Mario Cruz-Calix, 26, and Cesar Adalberto, 25, and San Bruno resident Daniel Zapata-Bueso, 19, the release said.

Cruz-Calix was arrested on suspicion of possession of burglary tools, possession of a loaded firearm within a vehicle and possession of a concealed firearm in a public place, as well as two felony warrants for narcotics charges.

Adalberto, Carranza-Mendieta and Zapata-Bueso were each arrested on suspicion of possession of burglary tools.

None of the four men were listed in San Luis Obispo County Jail custody as of Friday evening.