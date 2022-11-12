4 Best Credit Cards for People With a Credit Score Below 700

Extreme Media / iStock.com

If your credit score is in the 600s, you’ve still got some work to do before you can enter the post-700 big leagues — but you’re not in the basement, either.

The next card you choose could be your ticket to the realm of excellent credit, where you’ll get the perkiest perks, the swankiest cards and the lowest interest rates. But for now, where you land between 600-700 will determine which cards offer your best chance at approval.

Ranges vary by scoring model, and different card issuers have different standards. But according to Experian, scores between 580-669 are generally considered fair, and 670-739 is usually considered good. To avoid rolling the dice with a hard inquiry, use the card issuer’s preapproval tool to gauge your odds before you apply without impacting your credit.

No credit score guarantees approval for any card, and issuers generally don’t list recommended scores. But they do offer guidelines for terms like “fair,” “good” or “excellent” credit to target specific applicants.

If you’re in the 600s, you’re either fair or good — here are two of the best cards for both ratings.

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

If you’re in the high 600s and your other financials are strong, take a shot a the Chase Freedom Unlimited Visa card. Consistently ranked as one of the best daily-use cards on the market, it delivers perks usually reserved for people with excellent credit.

Both Forbes and US News and World Report say you should have a score of at least 670 to apply.

If you make the grade, you’ll have a shot at one of the best bonuses for any card with no annual fee. To get the $200 sign-on incentive, you have to spend only a modest $500 in the first three months. There’s also a generous 5% cash back bonus on grocery purchases — excluding Target and Walmart — up to $12,000 in the first year. That’s another $600 back for a combined maximum of $800 in the first year.

Beyond that, you get 5% on travel purchases and 3% on drugstore and restaurant purchases, including take-out and delivery. Everything else earns 1.5% — and points never expire.

The icing on the cake is that this card has no annual fee.

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards

Like Chase Freedom Unlimited, Capital One SavorOne offers rewards that you’d typically expect to earn only if you have excellent credit — but if you’re in the high 600s, you’re in contention.

Experian says you’ll need a “good-to-exceptional” credit rating without citing a number, and Motley Fool cites 670 as the minimum requirement.

Capital One states only general guidelines, which are fairly forgiving. The bank recommends applying if you’ve:

Never declared bankruptcy or defaulted on a loan

Haven’t been more than 60 days late on any credit card, medical bill, or loan in the last year

Had a loan or credit card for at least three years with a credit limit above $5,000

If you’re approved, you’ll earn unlimited 3% cash back on groceries, streaming, dining and entertainment and 1% back on everything else. Like Chase Freedom Unlimited, new cardholders can earn $200 cash back with a mere $500 minimum spend in the first three months — all with no annual fee.

Capital One QuicksilverOne

Credit Karma calls QuicksilverOne “an accessible cash back card.” It’s open to those with average, fair and even limited credit, so if you’re in the low 600s, this card is a good place to start. It’s designed for people just like you who are working to build credit that isn’t terrible.

Capital One says it’s for applicants with “fair” credit, who should apply even if they:

Have defaulted on a loan in the past five years

Have a limited credit history

Had a credit card for less than three years, including students, people new to the U.S., or authorized users on someone else’s credit card

You’ll get 1.5% unlimited cash back on everyday purchases — an excellent perk for a fair-credit card that can quickly negate the $39 annual fee. The APR is a high rate, but those trying to build credit will love that you’ll be reviewed for a higher credit line in as little as six months.

Petal 2 Visa Credit Card

Forbes calls Petal 2 from WebBank “one of the best of the bunch when it comes to cards aimed at those with less-than-stellar credit.”

Those in the low 600s are certainly in the running.

The card has no fees whatsoever — a rarity for this class of cards — including annual fees, foreign transaction fees and even late fees.

Petal 2 incentivizes responsible card use with a unique cash-back structure. You get 1% cash back right away when you make a purchase, but that’s bumped up to 1.5% when you pay on time. In addition, bonus cash back of 2%-10% is available at select merchants.

You’ll get a credit limit between $300 and $10,000, which can grow as you stay in good standing over time, and you’ll build credit with responsible use as the card reports to all three bureaus.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Best Credit Cards for People With a Credit Score Below 700