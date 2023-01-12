4 Best Nootropics, Smart Drugs and Brain Supplements in 2023

The four best nootropic supplements discussed in the article can be a good way forward if one wants to enhance their mental performance and live a productive life.

A healthy mind resides in a healthy brain, and only a healthy brain can keep a body healthy. Moreover, it is not an unknown fact that the brain is the centre of all activities, so one can only imagine how difficult it can be if the brain does not function properly.

Every other body part needs attention, and so does the brain. It is the only organ in the human body that does not sleep, and taking care of its health should be everyone's priority.

Nootropics are substances for the brain that help enhance mental skills and abilities. These cognitive performance enhancers can be in the form of prescription drugs or dietary supplements.

While a licenced medical practitioner can only give the prescription nootropics, and these drugs are generally higher in strength and potency, some nootropics are also available over the counter as supplements.

OTC Nootropics are dietary supplements usually made up of natural and organic ingredients and can be safely used by most people. However, choosing the right nootropic supplement can be daunting as the market is flooded with various nootropics.

Best 4 Nootropics

NooCube | Best Choice Mind Lab Pro | Best for Mental Health in general Performance Lab Mind | Best for Athletes & Wellbeing Lovers Brain Pill | Best Focus & Cognition

To make this overwhelming task easy, below is a list of the 4 best over-the-counter nootropic supplements so one can choose their supplement according to their needs.

#1. NooCube

Product Overview

NooCube, launched in 2016, is one of the most popular nootropics today. It is manufactured under the umbrella of Wolfson Brands, a health & wellness company based in Glasgow, Scotland.

NooCube is specially made for people with very tight schedules; most of their day is spent using their minds to get their job done. Therefore, this nootropic supplement is ideal for men, women, students and professionals alike who need utmost focus in whatever they are doing.

NooCube helps enhance individuals' cognitive abilities and performance using natural and safe ingredients. In addition, the formula of NooCube is free of stimulants like caffeine which can affect the sleep cycle and quality.

How does NooCube work?

NooCube is made up of entirely natural ingredients that promote the production of neurotransmitters like serotonin, dopamine, GABA etc. For the brain to work efficiently, an adequate number of neurotransmitters should help enhance cognition.

NooCube, a brain health supplement, works by enhancing the blood flow to the brain. As a result, it helps to sharpen the focus and concentration levels, mental ability and memory. In addition, NooCube is enriched with brain health nutrients which protect the brain from age-induced or other damages.

NooCube also helps slow down cognition deterioration due to age-related factors. It has also been found to help with brain fog and mental fatigue.

Benefits of NooCube

Among the many benefits of NooCube, some are :

Improved focus: Due to the constant presence of electronic gadgets like smartphones, tablets, TVs, computers etc., distraction has become more common. It is easier to get distracted while doing essential tasks, which is frustrating and annoying.

NooCube helps to reduce distraction and improves focus so one can work efficiently, realise their full potential and perform at maximum efficiency.

Reduced Stress Levels: Stress is one of the major deterrents to productivity as it increases the risk of brain fog and mental confusion. It also affects one's ability to think clearly and find appropriate solutions to problems.

The natural ingredients in NooCube help to reduce stress, so one does not have to be burdened by the pressure of unwanted worries.

Enhanced Cognition: Besides improving focus, NooCube also positively impacts an individual's mental ability. It helps them think and act more clearly, enabling them to finish up lengthy cognitive tasks in a shorter duration.

Improved Memory Recall: Age or specific traumatic experiences can affect an individual's memory. NooCube tackles this problem by strengthening the brain so one can have an improved memory recall and they do not have to struggle with poor memory.

Side effects of NooCube

NooCube is generally considered safe for consumption by everyone as it is made up of safe and natural ingredients in FDA and GMP-approved facilities.

However, some mild side effects can occur since all individuals do not react to natural ingredients the same way. Some of these side effects include-

Upset stomach Heartburn Dizziness Headaches

In case one or more of these side effects are experienced, medical help should be taken immediately, and the use of NooCube should be discontinued.

Ingredients in NooCube

NooCube is made of only natural and completely safe ingredients, which are as follows :

Bacopa monnieri extract (250mg)- This creeping herb, commonly found in India, has been used for its medicinal properties since ancient times. It helps to improve memory and reduce anxiety.

L-tyrosine (250mg)- This amino acid is essential for producing various neurotransmitters in the body. It is also helpful for synthesising melatonin and regulating hormones in the body.

Cat's Claw concentrate (175mg)- This plant has been used in traditional medicine for over 2000 years in Central and South America. It is believed to be helpful in conditions like Alzheimer's disease, hemorrhoids etc.

Oat straw concentrate (150mg)- Oat straw is beneficial for regulating blood flow to the brain. The purpose of this ingredient in NooCube is to improve focus and attention.

L-theanine (100mg)- This amino acid is commonly present in green and black tea and some mushrooms. It helps to reduce anxiety and boosts mental health by promoting the production of feel-good hormones like serotonin

Alpha GPC (50mg)- This is a natural choline substance in the brain. It helps to enhance attention, memory and muscle contraction.

Marigold extract (20mg)- This ingredient has anti-inflammatory and soothing properties. The presence of compounds like lutein and zeaxanthin in marigold extract helps to boost memory and cognition.

Resveratrol (14.3mg)-Resveratrol is rich in antioxidants which protect the brain from oxidative damage.

Pterostilbene- This ingredient in blueberries has anti-carcinogenic and anti-inflammatory properties. It is helpful with neurodegenerative disorders.

Biotin- This ingredient belongs to the group of B Vitamins, which is needed for the maintenance of the nervous system, liver, hair, nails, eyes etc.

How to take NooCube?

One bottle of Noocube has 60 pills, enough for a month. It is recommended to take two tablets per day.

NooCube begins working within 30 to 40 minutes after taking it, and the effect lasts up to 8-10 hours.

Pricing of NooCube

One bottle for $39.99 (retail price $54.99) Two bottles + one free bottle for $79.99 Three bottles + two free bottles for $119.99

#2. Mind Lab Pro

Product Overview

Mind Lab Pro has commonly been deemed the 'universal nootropic", which helps improve all mental cognition aspects. It is a brain health supplement that enhances cognitive function in four significant areas: memory, mentality, performance and structure.

Mind Lab Pro contains potent ingredients in clinically recommended doses whose efficacy and safety have been evaluated and testified by third-party laboratories. In addition, this nootropic supplement does not contain harmful components that cause adverse side effects.

It is one of the few nootropic supplements entirely free of additives, preservatives, GMOs and other synthetic compounds.

How does Mind Lab Pro work?

There are eleven active ingredients in Mind Lab Pro packed within NutriCaps capsules made of vegan-friendly, plant-based materials.

Mind Lab Pro works by enhancing cognition within a few minutes of consuming it. This supplement helps to improve focus and memory, which helps to increase the overall productivity of an individual.

The effects of Mind Lab Pro can be felt within a short duration. Taking Mind Lab Pro for at least 30 days is recommended to experience its maximum benefits.

Benefits of Mind Lab Pro

Enhances Brain Functioning - Mind Lab Pro helps balance the chemicals in the brain, boosting mood and improving memory retention and recall. It also improves information processing speed and other cognitive functions.

Enhances Cognitive Power – This supplement boosts mental energy, eliminating mental fatigue and improving focus and concentration. Mind Lab Pro is especially beneficial for elderly adults who need protection from age-induced cognitive deterioration.

It promotes mental regeneration – Mind Lab Pro helps to regenerate, repair and nourish the brain cells for their healthy development and upkeep.

Enhanced blood circulation to the brain - Mind Lab Pro promotes blood flow to the brain so the functions of the nervous system can be carried out smoothly. It supplies the brain with adequate oxygen, ensuring the harmful toxins are removed and micronutrients appropriately transported.

Fortifies the brain - Oxidative stress can damage the neurons, leading to their degeneration over time. Mind Lab Pro fights and eliminates unwanted toxins so the brain can be protected from structural damage.

Helps to control brain waves - Mind Lab Pro helps boost alpha brain waves, which help combat anxiety and enhance attention, innovation and efficiency.

Side effects of Mind Lab Pro

Mind Lab Pro is made up of only natural ingredients, making it safe for everyone. However, all individuals do not react to natural ingredients similarly. Hence, there is some possibility of minor side effects like-

Upset Stomach Acid reflux Belching Abdominal Cramps Nausea

If one or more of these side effects occurs, the usage of Mind Lab Pro should be discontinued, and medical help should be taken.

Ingredients of Mind Lab Pro

Bacopa Monnieri (150 mg)- The compounds bacosides and bacopasides present in Bacopa monnieri help with cognition, learning, and memory. This ingredient also helps to reduce inflammation in the brain and increase electrical activity in the brain, which keeps it stimulated.

Vitamins B6, B9, and B12- The B vitamins are essential for the upkeep of the nervous system. These vitamins boost mood and energy levels. Reduced brain activity is often associated with the deficiency of B vitamins.

Citicoline (250 mg)-Citicoline is found in all types of body cells. This compound is beneficial for improving attention and cognition by promoting the production of neurotransmitters in the brain.

L-Theanine (100 mg)- This amino acid helps to improve sleep by reducing anxiety and stress. It is a rich antioxidant as it protects the brain from oxidative damage.

L-Acetyl L-Tyrosine (175 mg)- It helps to produce neurotransmitters like dopamine and noradrenaline, reducing the brain's oxidative stress. This amino acid is beneficial in attention deficit disorder.

Lion's Mane Mushroom- This edible fungus has been used in Chinese medicine since ancient times. It is believed to reduce stress, oxidative damage and inflammation, whIch is extremely important to keep the brain healthy.

Maritime Pine Bark Extract (75 mg)- The bark of Maritime pine trees has a compound called proanthocyanidins which scavenge free radicals. This ingredient is a rich antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties that protect the brain.

Phosphatidylserine (100 mg)- Studies have suggested that this compound has brain power-boosting abilities. It can be beneficial for memory loss and mental deterioration.

Rhodiola Rosea (50 mg)- This ingredient helps to eliminate fatigue and lethargy. It boosts mood and stamina and helps with quicker recovery.

How to take Mind Lab Pro?

Mind Lab Pro should be taken twice daily, ideally in the morning or early afternoon and at night. However, it is strongly recommended not to exceed the dosage to more than four capsules daily as it can produce adverse side effects.

To reap the maximum benefits, it is advised to use Mind Lab Pro for at least 30 days.

Pricing of Mind Lab Pro

Mind Lab Pro is obtainable on the official website only. It cannot be purchased at any other third-party websites. Mind Lab Pro is available as follows-

A 30-day supply for $69 A 60-day supply for $138 A 120-day supply for $207

#3. Performance Lab Mind

Product Overview

Performance Lab Mind is a nootropic supplement that enhances brain activity and increases productivity and efficiency.

The ingredients present in Performance Lab Mind are meant to improve brain health in the long run. This supplement is enriched with ingredients that provide nutritional support to the brain so it can develop, grow and remain healthy for a long time.

How does Performance Lab Mind work?

Performance Lab Mind works by improving cognition, memory, retention and focus. In addition, it keeps the brain healthy by providing vital nutrition and protecting it from oxidative damage, which can be highly harmful to neuronal health.

Performance Lab Mind also improves the blood flow in the brain, boosting mood and improving attention. In addition, it helps to reduce brain fog and enhances cognition.

Benefits of Performance Lab Mind

Among the many benefits of Performance Lab Mind, some are as follows-

Improvement in focus: Performance Lab Mind helps to ward off distraction and enhances attention and focus, which is crucial for day-to-day activities requiring concentration.

Increased motivation: When the mind is energetic, one feels motivated to push their limits and work at maximum efficiency. Performance Lab Mind helps to boost the mood so one can remain motivated.

Enhanced memory: Better retention and recall are signs of good brain health.

Performance Lab Mind improves cognition so that forgetfulness can take a backseat.

Increased multitasking: Performance Lab Mind enhances the multitasking abilities of individuals so they can do more work in less time. It also helps to improve accuracy as the mind gets trained to handle many complex tasks simultaneously.

Ease in handling pressure: Working under pressure can be highly stressful, and Performance Lab Mind helps ease this pressure so a person can easily manage stress and be productive.

Brain recovery and regeneration: Mental recovery is as important as physical recovery. If the brain is tired, the body cannot rejuvenate itself. Performance Lab Mind promotes the regeneration of healthy brain cells so toxins can be eliminated from the mind and it can feel recharged.

Optimisation of cell membranes: Structural integrity of neurons is crucial for mental clarity and focus. Performance Lab Mind maintains the cell membranes of brain cells, contributing to the upkeep of the nervous system.

Side effects of Performance Lab Mind

Performance Lab Mind is a nootropic dietary supplement made of safe and healthy ingredients which everyone can use for over 18 years. Carefully selecting clinically proven ingredients leaves less room for unwanted side effects.

There have been no reported side effects of Performance Lab Mind. However, if allergic to any ingredients, it is recommended to consult a doctor before consuming this nootropic supplement.

Ingredients of Performance Lab Mind

The critical ingredients of Performance Lab Mind are as follows-

Citicoline- This compound occurs naturally in cell membranes and helps to central their structural integrity. It increases the production of phosphatidylcholine, which is crucial for brain function.

Sharp-PS® Green (Phosphatidylserine)- This is another structural component of the cell membranes. It helps with the transmission of signals and protects the cells from damage.

L-Tyrosine- L-Tyrosine is a common ingredient found in nootropic supplements. This amino acid helps produce neurotransmitters like dopamine which keeps the reward mechanism active in the brain.

Maritime Pine Bark Extract- This herbal extract contains substances that promote blood flow to the brain and strengthen immunity. It is also helpful with attention deficit disorders.

How to take Performance Lab Mind?

The daily recommended dosage of Performance Lab Mind is 1-2 capsules, ideally on an empty stomach in the morning. Consuming Performance Lab Mind this way can help with better absorption of the nutrients present in it.

Moreover, in the beginning, starting with just one capsule a day is advisable so the body can get used to the formulation and not have trouble absorbing the ingredients.

It is a slow-absorbing nootropic supplement, so it takes a while to show full effect. Therefore, the manufacturers advise taking it for at least 30 days to see its positive results.

Pricing of Performance Lab Mind

1 Month Supply for $69.00 2 Month Supply for $138.00 3 Month Supply + 1 Box FREE for $207.00

#4. Brain Pill

Product Overview

As the name suggests, Brain Pill is a smart brain supplement that helps maintain and maintain brain function. Brain Pill enhances mental and cognitive efficiency and increases attention and focus.

With regular and consistent usage, the Brain Pill might help protect from age-induced neurodegeneration. In addition, it can help with diseases like Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.

This supplement is manufactured by the leading Canadian wellness brand Leading Edge Health Inc. which makes various health supplements.

How does Brain Pill work?

Brain Pill combines potent ingredients that work synergistically to improve mental performance.

The significant benefits of nootropic supplements generally fall into two categories. The first is the public benefit which improves the overall brain health by enriching the brain with essential nutrients.

The second benefit provided by nootropic supplements is lowering blood pressure. Brain Pill works by providing both these benefits.

Besides these mechanisms of action, Brain Pill keeps the reward system in mind active so the user can remain motivated and uplifted. A happy reason is more capable of solving complex problems efficiently.

Benefits of Brain Pill

Apart from supporting a healthy brain and mental functioning Brain Pill has many other excellent benefits, some of which are listed below-

Reduction in brain fog- The brain Pill is ideal for reducing brain fog and eliminating confusion so one can think clearly and process information more quickly.

Eliminates mental fatigue- Brain Pill reduces stress and anxiety levels, which helps eliminate mental fatigue and lethargy. A boosted mind can better absorb and process information and solve problems.

Neuroprotection- The brain Pill protects the brain cells so the damage can be prevented.

Enhances cognition- Brain Pill sharpens the mind so one can learn new things more quickly and easily.

Improves memory recall and retention- With age, memory retention and recall decline. Brain Pill works to slow down the rate of this decline so one can retain things for longer.

Improvement in focus- Nootropic supplements like Brain Pill help to improve focus by increasing the blood flow to the brain.

Side effects of Brain Pill

Brain Pill is a highly potent nootropic supplement, and there are a few possible side effects that one may experience while taking it.

Some of the common side effects include:

Nausea. Diarrhea. Heartburn Sensitivity to sunlight Abdominal cramps

Moreover, some ingredients can be even more harmful to pregnant women and people with other underlying health conditions. Therefore, it is strongly recommended to consult with the doctor before consuming Brain Pill.

Ingredients in Brain Pill

The ingredients in Brain Pill are-

Citicoline- This substance is a precursor of several neurotransmitters in the brain that are required to transmit messages. It helps to improve cognitive function and mental clarity.

Tyrosine- This is an essential amino acid crucial for synthesising dopamine, a neurotransmitter that maintains the reward/motivation association.

Phosphatidylserine- This type of phospholipid forms a structural unit of the cell membranes. It is also a powerful antioxidant that removes free radicals and reduces oxidative stress.

Vitamin B12- It is essential for the functioning of the nervous systeM.

L-Theanine- Found in teas, this amino acid is a mood booster that helps maintain high mental energy levels.

Vitamin B6- is crucial for producing neurotransmitters and contributes to brain nutrition.

Vitamin B5- It helps fuel the cells in the body and the brain, so mental and physical stamina is maintained.

Bacopa Monnieri- This herb is beneficial for the improvement of memory. It has been used in traditional medicine for a long time

Huperzine A- It has been found to improve focus and mental performance in people suffering from neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease or other types of dementia.

Vitamin B9- It is vital for overall health. Also known as folic acid, Vitamin B9 is essential in making new cells and preventing heart diseases.

Vinpocetine- This is a synthetic chemical derived from a periwinkle plant. It increases the blood supply in the body, which can also be beneficial for brain health.

Ginkgo Biloba- this herbal ingredient helps to improve memory and reduce stress and anxiety.

DHA Complex- It is an omega-3 fatty acid which is vital for the generation of brain cells. An adequate amount of DHA is needed to improve cognition.

How to take Brain Pill?

The recommended daily dosage of Brain Pill is two capsules per day. However, it is strongly advised against exceeding the recommended dosage as it may lead to adverse side effects. Moreover, it is also essential to use this supplement consistently to see full benefits.

Pricing of Brain Pill

One month's supply of Brain Pill costs $69.95

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How long does it take for Mind Lab Pro to show effect?

Mind Lab Pro starts working within 30 minutes of taking it. Generally, the users feel a heightened sense of alertness and cognitive clarity. As a result, they feel uplifted and boosted their mood.

2. Is Mind Lab Pro safe for vegans?

All ingredients used in Mind Lab Pro are 100% safe for vegans and vegetarians. No animal products are used in the manufacturing of Mind Lab Pro.

3. Does Noocube Brain Productivity™ contain caffeine?

Noocube Brain Productivity does not contain caffeine in its formulation.

4. What if I'm not happy with the performance of Noocube?

The manufacturers offer a return policy that is open for 60 days after the date of purchase. If a customer is unsatisfied, they can contact the makers of Noocube to use this facility to return their product.

5. Who can take Performance Lab® Mind?

Anybody who wants to improve their mental performance can take Performance Lab® Mind. However, it is generally more helpful for individuals who need utmost focus and attention in their day-to-day work.

6. Is Performance Lab® Mind safe to use for a long time?

Performance Lab® Mind is designed to be used daily over an extended period. It does not require cycling or cutting as it is made up of organic ingredients which do not produce adverse side effects.

7. How much time does it require to feel the full effects of Brain Pill?

A period of 30-90 days should be given to observe the full benefits of the Brain Pill. Since it is a nootropic supplement, it takes some time to show its effects.

8. Where to buy Brain Pill?

Brain Pill is available on its official website. There may be a few third-party sellers like Amazon, but to ensure authenticity, it is recommended to buy Brain Pill from its official website.

The Bottom line

Who does not want to perform to the best of their abilities daily is not as simple as it sounds. However, with the regular use of nootropic supplements, this can be achieved more quickly and sustainably.

