4 of the Best Stocks to Buy for Earnings Growth

We have selected stocks that have striking earnings growth and positive estimate revisions.

Take a company’s revenues over a given period of time, subtract the cost of production and you will have earnings. Earnings growth draws the attention of almost everyone, right from the top brass to research analysts. And why not? If the company doesn’t make money, it won’t survive the test of time.

This metric is also considered a key variable in influencing the share price. Better-than-expected earnings performances normally lead to a rally in the share price. However, in addition to actual earnings, expectations of earnings play a significant role in influencing the price of a stock.

Earnings Estimates Determine Share Prices

We have often seen a decline in the stock price despite earnings growth and a rally in the price following an earnings decline. This is largely a result of a company’s earnings failing to meet market expectations.

Earnings estimates embody analysts’ opinions of factors such as sales growth, product demand, competitive industry environment, profit margins and cost control. Thus, earnings estimates serve as a valuable tool while making investment decisions. Earnings estimates also help analysts assess the cash flow to determine the fair value of a firm.

Investors, thus, should be on the lookout for stocks that are ready to make a big move. Hence, it is important for investors to buy stocks that have witnessed historical earnings growth and are also seeing a rise in quarterly and annual earnings estimates.

The Winning Strategy

In order to shortlist stocks that have striking earnings growth and positive estimate revisions, we have added the following parameters:

Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2 (Only Zacks' 'Buys' and 'Strong Buys' are allowed. With the Zacks Rank proving itself to be one of the best rating systems out there, this is a great way to start things off.)

5-Year Historical EPS Growth (%) greater than X-Industry (Stocks that possess strong EPS growth history.)

% Change EPS F(0)/F(-1) greater than or equal to 5 (Companies that witnessed year-over-year earnings growth rate of 5% or more in the last reported fiscal.)

% Change Q1 Estimates over the last 4 weeks greater than zero (Stocks that have seen their current quarter earnings estimates revised higher in the last 4 weeks.)

% Change F1 Estimates over the last 1 week greater than zero (Stocks that have seen their annual earnings estimates revised higher in the last 1 week.)

% Change F1 Estimates over the last 4 weeks greater than zero (Stocks that have seen their annual earnings estimates revised higher in the last 4 weeks.)

The above criteria narrowed down the universe of around 7,886 stocks to only 16. Here are the top four stocks:

Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU, an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company’s estimated earnings growth rate for this year is 45.2%, higher than the Textile - Apparel industry’s expected gain of 21.5%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2. The company's estimated earnings growth rate for this year is 7.1%, in contrast to the Cosmetics industry's estimated negative return of 2%.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company’s estimated earnings growth rate for this year is 44%, in contrast to the Consumer Products - Staples industry’s projected negative return of 1.2%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2. The company’s estimated earnings growth rate for this year is 18.3%, higher than the Retail - Restaurants industry’s expected gain of 8.3%.

You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading.