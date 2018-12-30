4 Big-Name Pot Stocks That'll Lose Money in 2019

As the year winds to a close, it's pretty evident that the cannabis industry had a groundbreaking year. This year we witnessed Canada become the first industrialized country in the world legalize recreational marijuana, opening the door to what should be billions of dollars in added annual sales by the beginning of the next decade.

We also witnessed the marijuana movement making waves in the United States, despite the federal government holding firm on the drug's scheduling. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its very first cannabis-derived drug, and a handful of states legalized weed in some capacity. When 2019 begins, 32 states will have given the green light to medical marijuana, with 10 of those states also allowing adult-use pot.

A hundred dollar bill burning from the inside out.

Image source: Getty Images.

Surprise! These marijuana stocks should lose money in fiscal 2019

And yet, one of the biggest realizations of 2018 was that marijuana stocks performed miserably. Many ended the year down 30%, 40%, or lost well over half of their value. This drop can be correlated with a transformation in how Wall Street and investors think about marijuana stocks now that it's legal in Canada. In particular, with sales about to ramp up, earnings actually matter now.

As we head into 2019, sales should soar by a double- or triple-digit percentage, but this doesn't necessarily mean profits will follow. Quite a few big-name pot stocks aren't likely to earn money in fiscal 2019, despite a burgeoning North American marijuana industry.

A hand holding a cannabis leaf in the middle of a grow farm.

Image source: Getty Images.

Canopy Growth

Although Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) is the largest publicly traded marijuana stock in the world by market cap, it has virtually no chance of producing an operating profit or adjusted per-share profit in fiscal 2019.

Canopy Growth is going to be working on a number of aspects of its business in 2019. It'll be looking to complete its capacity expansion projects, which, when licensed, should span 5.6 million square feet and offer somewhere around 500,000 kilograms in peak annual production. This should slot Canopy Growth in as the second-largest grower by annual output. The company already has 4.3 million square feet licensed by Health Canada.

Beyond just capacity expansion, Canopy Growth will be looking to expand its product portfolio, build up and market its existing brands, move into new international markets, and make acquisitions. As a reminder, Canopy Growth received $4 billion from Corona and Modelo beer maker Constellation Brands for what equates to a 37% equity stake in the company. Now cash-rich, Canopy will be spending liberally to improve the reach of its products.