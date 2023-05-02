4 bodies found amid search for missing Oklahoma teens identified as sex offender’s wife and her 3 kids

Four of the seven people found dead at the Oklahoma home of a convicted rapist amid a search for a pair of missing teens have been identified by a relative.

Janette Mayo, 59, said the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office notified her on Monday about the deaths of her daughter Holly Guess, 35, and her grandchildren, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17, Michael James Mayo, 15, and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13.

The remaining three bodies are believed to belong to 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer, along with 39-year-old Jesse McFadden, the felon authorities said the teen girls had been traveling with.

In a Facebook post, Mayo said her daughter Holly was married to McFadden, who was convicted of first-degree rape in 2003 and released in October 2020. He was also due to appear in court on Monday for the start of a jury trial on charges of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor and possession of child pornography.

“My daughter loved her children and yes, she married the man who killed them but she was fooled by his charm,” she wrote. “I hurt just like the other families but he took my world from me. My grandchildren and my daughter.”

Mayo added that her loved ones were found shot to death in various locations on McFadden’s property, though Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice declined to provide details on how the victims died or who may have killed them.

On Monday, police blasted out an Amber Alert shortly after Webster and Brewer were reported missing by family. The notification said the teens were “at-risk” given they were last seen with McFadden. Family said the two girls were supposed to be going swimming at a creek with his teenage daughter.

Their disappearance sparked a massive search effort spanning Henryetta — a town of about 6,000 located roughly 90 miles east of Oklahoma City — which culminated in the discovery of the seven bodies.

Rice said that while the state medical examiner would have to confirm the identities, police believe they “have found everything that we were seeking” and are “no longer looking” for the missing teens.

Brewer’s father confirmed to KOTV that one of the bodies discovered belonged to his his daughter.

“Brittany was an outgoing person. She was actually selected to be Miss Henryetta ... coming up in July for this Miss National Miss pageant in Tulsa,” he said. “And now she ain’t gonna make it because she’s dead. She’s gone.”

Her mother said she and her ex-husband were unaware of McFaddens’ criminal record when she agreed to let her daughter spend time with his family.

“I knew something was wrong ‘cause she wasn’t answering my — I mean, I tried to call,” she told News Nation. “I got online on her Facebook and I tried calling her, video calling her, and I messaged her and she wouldn’t respond, and it showed she was online and — but she wouldn’t respond, so I knew something was wrong.”

With News Wire Services