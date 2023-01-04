4 bodies recovered after fatal December helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico

The bodies of four people killed in a late December helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico have been recovered, company officials confirmed Tuesday.

The helicopter crashed at around 8:40 a.m. Dec. 29 while carrying a pilot and three oil platform workers, according to the U.S. Coast Guard's 8th District.

The aircraft was departing after picking up the workers from an oil platform when it crashed about 10 miles offshore of Southwest Pass, Louisiana, about 80 miles southeast of New Orleans.

The bodies of all four occupants have been recovered, according to a joint statement from Walter Oil & Gas, owner of the oil platform; the chopper's operator, Rotorcraft Leasing Co.; and the workers' employers, Island Operating Co. The companies declined to identify the occupants of the helicopter, and the cause of the crash was not immediately released.

PREVIOUS REPORTS: Coast Guard suspends search for 4 people after helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico

The U.S. Coast Guard previously suspended its search for the helicopter's occupants last week after crews combed through about 180 miles for eight hours.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the pilot and passengers on board the aircraft," the joint statement said, adding the companies will continue to cooperate with the investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

Contact News Now Reporter Christine Fernando at cfernando@usatoday.com or follow her on Twitter at @christinetfern.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gulf of Mexico helicopter crash: 4 bodies recovered, no cause released