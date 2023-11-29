These 4 Boise hiking trails are closed for winter, and more are set to follow

Ridge to Rivers, the organization that manages trails in the Boise Foothills, announced Wednesday that several trails will close for the season this week, with others expected to close later in the winter.

In a news release, officials said trail closures will begin Friday. The closed trails are Landslide Loop in the Hidden Springs area; Hawkins Loop and Harrow Trail in the new Hawkins Range Reserve off of Bogus Basin Road; and the 8th Street Extension road where it intersects with the 8th Street Motorcycle Trail past Upper Hulls Gulch.

Over the last several years, Ridge to Rivers and Boise officials have pleaded with trail users to avoid using wet or muddy routes, which can become pockmarked with footprints and tire tread that harden into potentially hazardous terrain.

Landslide and Hawkins are closed to protect wintering wildlife and important animal migration corridors, while the upper portion of the 8th Street Extension is closed to reduce damage on the road and trailhead, according to the news release. Landslide will reopen on March 31, Hawkins on April 30 and 8th Street Extension on May 15.

The surest sign that people are using muddy trails: the shoeprints they leave behind.

Ridge to Rivers plans to close the lower portion of the Ridge Crest Trail in the Military Reserve between the Mountain Cove Road parking area and the archery range area, as well as the Old Pen Trail near Table Rock due to the routes’ clay content.

“We began closing these trails because they are highly susceptible to irreversible damage if used when muddy,” said Ridge to Rivers Director David Gordon in the news release.

Ridge to Rivers said the trails will close at the first sign that damage could occur and will likely remain closed until early March.

Nearby trails and trailheads will remain open. Hikers hoping to reach Table Rock should stay left on the pedestrian-only Table Rock Trail to avoid Old Pen. Other Military Reserve trails will be accessible via the archery range parking lot at 1800 Mountain Cove Rd.

Officials said additional trails could close throughout the winter depending on weather conditions. Trail users can check real-time trail conditions online at ridgetorivers.org.