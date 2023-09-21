LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Four teenagers found themselves jailed Thursday morning after Tippecanoe County sheriff's deputies tied them to a car theft from the 2700 block of Tristan Drive just south of Lafayette city limits, according to the sheriff's office.

The victim reported a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander stolen about 1:25 a.m. Thursday. While deputies were en route to that call, a motorist reported a disabled Outlander with four people walking away from it in the area of Tippecanoe County Roads 250 East and 500 South.

Deputies arrived at the scene of the disabled Outlander and found the four juveniles, all of whom were arrested. In addition to being arrested on suspicion of car theft, one of the juveniles also was arrested on suspicion of resisting law enforcement, according to the sheriff's office.

The juveniles are all boys. Their ages are 13, 15, 15 and 16. All are from Lafayette, according to the sheriff's office.

The group was incarcerated at a juvenile detention center in another county, according to the sheriff's office.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: 4 boys suspected of stealing SUV