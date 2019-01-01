4 Businesses Costing Alibaba Money Right Now

Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) has been investing heavily in new ventures over the past few years, and it hasn't been immune to the negative consequences.

The company reported that the losses from four of its strategic businesses amounted to $840 million last quarter. Those businesses include food-delivery company Ele.me, Southeast Asia marketplace Lazada, its New Retail projects, and its logistics arm, Cainiao Network.

Alibaba reminded investors that it takes time to see a financial return from new businesses. Despite the losses, Alibaba said all four businesses have shown robust revenue growth. And for that reason, the company continues to believe that these four businesses are smart investments for the long-term growth story. Let's give the businesses a closer look.

An Ele.me delivery employee rides a scooter to deliver food to a customer. More

Food delivery company Ele.me reported the highest losses out of all of Alibaba's businesses. Image source: Ele.me.

1. Ele.me

Alibaba acquired Ele.me just eight months ago to help it win over China's $10.7 billion food-delivery market. And the company has already started using Ele.me's extensive delivery network to offer other services, such as 24/7 drugstore deliveries in certain cities.

While Ele.me is the largest food-delivery service in China, its losses still increased sequentially last quarter. Alibaba gave two reasons for the losses. First, this was the first quarter in which the Ele.me acquisition was complete, so the previous quarter was not an accurate measurement of Ele.me's full losses for the period. Second, Alibaba said it upped its spending on Ele.me to help acquire new users.

A chunk of this spending came during the summer, when Alibaba launched a $3 billion campaign on behalf of Ele.me. The company said it hoped this marketing campaign would help it solidify Ele.me's position as the top food delivery company in China. Right now, Ele.me's top competitor is Tencent-backed Meituan Dianping.

This investment in Ele.me seems worthwhile when you consider the various ways Alibaba can utilize Ele.me's 3 million strong delivery force, from offering 24/7 drugstore deliveries to offering 30-minute grocery deliveries. Most importantly, the investment greatly expands Alibaba's last-mile delivery network range and penetration.

2. Lazada

In 2016, Aliaba invested $1 billion to acquire Lazada, launched in 2012 to serve Southeast Asia, in 2016. In 2017, Alibaba boosted its stake in the company to 83% with another $1 billion investment. And in March, Alibaba announced that it was injecting an additional $2 billion into Lazada as it seeks to build out the e-commerce operations in the region.

Alibaba said it has decided to go all in on Lazada as a way of both growing the business and guarding against incoming competition in the growing region. Right now, Alibaba said the competition in the Southeast Asia countries varies, with Indonesia being the most competitive market.

3. New retail projects

Alibaba has been investing heavily in its new retail strategy over the past few years as a way to update struggling brick-and-mortar retail stores. Alibaba was the perfect company to help outdated physical stores, thanks to its access to large troves of data on customers, as well as new technology.