These 4 Businesses are So Unique — and People Can’t Get Enough of Them

One can always count on big box stores like Walmart or Target to have cheap and generic items that thousands of other shoppers have already purchased. But if you were looking for something a little more original, you won’t find it down any of their aisles.

When shopping for something fun and quirky, small businesses are where you want to go. In a recent GOBankingRates survey, 40% of people said that they preferred small businesses because of their unique offerings. According to Statista, Etsy alone has over 7.5 million talented creators selling their one-of-a-kind products. Here are a few of the most unique small businesses in the U.S.

1. Mustache Pretzels

Location: Scottsdale, Arizona

This food truck is named after its only product: a pretzel shaped like a handlebar mustache. Greg Golden started his food truck business in 2014 after leaving his forensic accounting job. He says he was armed with little more than an old box truck and a clever slogan: “Why mustaches? Why pretzels? Because great mustaches aren’t born – they’re bread.” Since its start, Mustache Pretzels has gone on to be extremely successful, earning awards with titles like, Most Loved Arizona Food Truck and Best of the Valley. You can visit their website to figure out where this food truck is stopping next.

2. SK Butterflies

Location: Miami, FL/Port-au-Prince, Haiti

In 2012, Kiki Sylvain found a deceased butterfly on the floor of her green house, and her husband, Sedrick, convinced her to frame it. After seeing the finished product, both knew they’d discovered something special. For 10 years, Sylvain has made a career of breeding butterflies for the business she and her husband share, SK Butterflies. This small business offers not only beautifully framed preserved butterflies, but also a wide range of live butterflies, caterpillars, butterfly artwork, butterfly jewelry, trinkets and more. And all their butterfly artwork is completely cruelty-free. Each butterfly bred by SK Butterflies is sold either alive or preserved after they’ve passed. When the butterflies perish, their two daughters, Vincci and Valli, help Kiki and Sedrick collect them from the enclosure. You can find out more about them in Our Small Business Spotlight.

3. Dreamy Daisy

Location: Los Angeles, California/Washington D.C.

Dreamy Daisy is an Etsy shop that specializes in handmade canvas backpacks. But what makes this business really unique are the reusable drink holders they sell. Some people can enjoy a iced coffee in any weather, but it can be a challenge with frozen fingers. The Dream Daisy drink holder fits snugly around the cup and has a handle at the top, making it much easier to carry. These drink holders fit most traditional travel and to-go cups from the ones in your home to the disposable ones from Starbucks. And they come in a variety of styles and colors with prices ranging from $17.99 to $29.99. The hundreds of 5-star reviews really speak for themselves. Plus, the drink holders make great gifts for the coffee-lovers in your life.

4. Hogg Batch Coffee Roasters

Location: St. Petersburg, FL

If you love coffee as much as you love bourbon and whiskey, then Hogg Batch Coffee is the brew for you. Twin brothers, Duane and David Hogg, founded the company in 2019 after successfully roasting coffee beans in spirit-soaked barrels. What was at first first a fun hobby experimenting with flavors has now become a successful brand. Not only do they create a delicious coffee experience, but the twins are also passionate about supporting black-owned businesses. Duane said in a recent interview, “supporting black-owned businesses is an important step toward inspiring meaningful change — that small choice builds up communities, by creating a greater diversity of local wealth and resources.” Visit their website to find out more about their roasts and to purchase some for yourself.

