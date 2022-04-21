4 candidates to interview for Hamilton superintendent job

FILLMORE TWP. — Four candidates have been selected to interview for the superintendent position at Hamilton Community Schools.

Doug Greer, director of school improvement, Ottawa Area Intermediate School District

Brad Lusk, principal, Fowlerville High School

Jaym Abraham, principal, Duncan Lake Middle School in Caledonia

Tim Reeves, superintendent, Shelby Public Schools

Each of the four candidates will be interviewed Saturday, April 23, in the media center at Hamilton Middle School. Greer will interview at 8 a.m., followed by Lusk at 9:30, Abraham at 11:30 and Reeves at 1 p.m.

The candidates were chosen from among 10 applicants to the position. Applicants included current superintendents, central office administrators, principals and other educators.

“We were pleased with the applicant pool and interest demonstrated in our school district,” stated Craig VanBeek, HCS school board president. “We believe there are quality candidates that may meet our needs and expectations. We look forward to finding out more about the candidates’ leadership abilities and what each candidate has to offer our students, staff, and community.

“The board continues to appreciate the input from the public and encourages people to attend the interviews. It is our hope to have a new superintendent in place by July 1.”

Greer has been with the OAISD since 2010. His previous role was as principal at Kent City Elementary School. He has also been a curriculum director, high school teacher and coach.

Lusk has been in his role since July 2012. Prior to Fowlerville, he served as a teacher and assistant principal in Grandville Public Schools for eight years.

Abraham is in his fourth year as principal at Duncan Lake. His previous experience includes six years as assistant principal and principal in Allegan Public Schools and 10 years teaching in Wayland Union Public Schools.

Reeves, a Holland native, was hired as Shelby superintendent in December 2017. He served as principal at Hamilton High School prior to his current role. Reeves interviewed for Holland’s superintendent job last spring.

Hamilton is looking for a new superintendent after current leader David Tebo announced his resignation in February. Tebo’s resignation is effective June 30, at which time he will move to a position as director of innovation at the OAISD.

