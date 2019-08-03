4 Cannabis Stocks on Track for at Least 250,000 Kilos of Annual Pot Production

Depending on your preferred source, the marijuana industry is set to grow to between $50 billion and $200 billion in annual sales in roughly a decade, give or take a year. Mind you, the worldwide legal weed industry generated "only" $10.9 billion in licensed-store sales last year, demonstrating what a mammoth opportunity awaits the industry and investors.

Among the many metrics investors tend to home in on with cannabis stocks is their peak production potential. Although it's important to recognize that there's far more to pot stocks than just production, the amount of marijuana a grower can deliver when fully operational is the surface-scratching number that often gets investors intrigued.

With this in mind, let's take a closer look at the four cannabis stocks currently on track to produce at least 250,000 kilos of weed per year, when fully operational.

Multiple clear jars filled to the brim with dried cannabis buds. More

Aurora Cannabis: At least 667,000 kilos

At this point, the undisputed output leader looks to be Edmonton-based Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB), which has 15 separate growing facilities. Aurora has a current operating run rate of around 150,000 kilos per year, but plans to boost its output to at least 625,000 kilos annually by the end of fiscal 2020 (June 30, 2020), assuming all of its key grow farms have been licensed.

According to the company's most recent investor presentation, its grow farms should yield a minimum of 667,000 kilos when everything is up to speed. Of course, Aurora's forecasts at its largest facilities, which includes the completed Aurora Sky campus, as well as Exeter, Aurora Sun, and Aurora Nordic 2, are deemed conservative by the company. If Aurora's yields are even modestly above projections, or if it were to expand Whistler Pemberton, Aurora Prairie (formerly CanniMed's core campus, which Aurora acquired last year), or ICC Labs in South America, this company could easily surpass 700,000 kilos of production per year.

In addition to leading in the production column, Aurora Cannabis also has a presence in 25 countries, including Canada. If and when dried flower oversupply and/or commoditization strikes in Canada, as it's done in a number of recreationally legal U.S. states, Aurora intends to lean on these foreign markets as external channels to avoid domestic pricing pressure.

An up-close view of a flowering cannabis plant growing in an indoor farm. More