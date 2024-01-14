4 Central Florida neighborhoods ranked among best-selling U.S. communities

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

As the local housing market continues to take shape for 2024, new rankings of the nation’s master-planned communities show that Central Florida remained a hot spot for the large, amenity-laden lifestyle developments in 2023.

Bethesda, Maryland-based RCLCO Real Estate Consulting and Irvine, California-based John Burns Real Estate Consulting both have released lists of the country’s 50 top-selling master-planned communities last year.

Four communities from Central Florida made the respective lists, with The Villages — the region’s retirement mega-community that includes portions of Lake, Sumter and Marion counties — once again topping both rankings.

