4 charged, 2 wanted after 15-year-old dies months after being shot in Clayton County

Four people are in custody and two more are on the run after a 15-year-old died earlier this month following an October shooting.

Clayton County police say they were called to Magnolia Drive on Oct. 29 where Jcori Butler had been shot. Family members had tried taking Butler to the hospital, but paramedics intercepted them and took him to a trauma center.

On Dec. 8, Butler died from his injuries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators learned Butler, 18-year-old Aaron Bell III, 18-year-old Jacora Butler, 20-year-old Jailen Johnson, a 16-year-old who is now 17 and a 14-year-old who is now 15 were part of two groups who agreed to meet up to buy and sell guns and drugs.

During the sale, a fight began that ended with Jcori Butler being shot.

Aaron Bell III has been charged with felony murder and use of a communication device during the commission of a felony.

TRENDING STORIES:

His father, 47-year-old Aaron Bell Jr., has been charged with tampering with evidence and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The now-15- and 17-year-old juveniles are both facing charges of felony murder.

Johnson and Jacora Butler are both wanted on charges of felony murder and use of a communication device during the commission of a felony.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: