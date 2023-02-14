4 charged in armed robbery of courier

Feb. 14—Prosecutors have charged four men in connection with the armed robbery of a courier in Mapunapuna.

Steven M. Lumoya, 47, Boniface S.K. Aiu, 44, Isaiah L. Jeremiah, 41, and Mikaele Siua, 24, were each charged Sunday with first-degree robbery.

They are being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center on bail that ranges from $100, 000 to $1 million.

Honolulu police said four males robbed a 46-year-old courier while he was making a delivery in the 1000 block of Mapunapuna Street at about 4 :25 a.m. Feb. 6.

Two of the four men brandished firearms, police said. The suspects fled the scene in a waiting vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Aiu and Jeremiah were also charged with another count of first-degree robbery in connection with a separate brazen robbery of another courier in Waipahu the following day.

Police said two unknown males entered a business in the 94-200 block of Hanawai Circle at about 2 :20 p.m. Tuesday where they brandished a handgun and demanded money from a 51-year-old woman, police said.

The pair physically assaulted her and shocked the woman with a stun gun before they fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan, police said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the victim, who sustained bumps, bruises and abrasions to her face, legs and chest. She declined to be taken to a hospital.

Aiu was also charged with two counts of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle. His aggregate bail is set at $1 million.

Aiu has a criminal criminal history that includes 12 felony convictions for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, burglary, fraudulent use of a license plate, promoting a dangerous drug, drug paraphernalia, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and theft. His record also includes four misdemeanor convictions for abuse of a family or household member, assault and criminal contempt of court.

Jeremiah's aggregate bail is set at $500, 000. He has a criminal record of four misdemeanor convictions for carrying a deadly weapon and theft, five petty misdemeanor convictions for theft and one petty misdemeanor for criminal trespassing.

In addition to the felony robbery charge in the Mapunapuna robbery case, Lumoya was charged with two counts of unauthorized possession of confidential personal information and third-degree identity theft after he allegedly possessed credit card information belonging to the victim in the Waipahu robbery case, according to court documents.

Prosecutors also charged Lumoya with two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, two counts of unauthorized possession of confidential personal information and one count of second-degree identity theft for a separate case that occurred Jan. 15.

Lumoya's aggregate bail is set at $1 million. He has a criminal history that includes eight felony convictions for burglary, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and attempted unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle. His record also includes three misdemeanor convictions for abuse of a family or household member, theft and criminal contempt of court.

Siua's bail is set at $100, 000.