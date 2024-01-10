4 charged after attempted robbery of money, drugs ends in Cayce shooting death, police say

Authorities in Lexington County have arrested four people, including two teens, in the murder of a 19-year-old at the Abbott Arms Apartments in Cayce, according to a news release.

The Cayce Police Department has described the killing of Travis Antwan Fuller Jr. as gang related. Fuller died in an exchange of gunfire that wounded one of his alleged attackers.

Police announced the arrest of Joshua Sanchez, 18, Idris Xavier Scott, 24, Jasmine Kiara Golson, 24, and an unnamed 17-year-old, who was also wounded during the shooting.

Sanchez and the teen have both been charged with murder along with attempted armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Sanchez was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Golson and Scott have both been charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and accessory to murder after the fact.

According to the news release, evidence gathered by police indicate that the four allegedly “planned and orchestrated” a scheme to rob Fuller for drugs and money the night of Dec. 11, 2023.

Witnesses told officers that several people were heard arguing in the parking lot of the Abbott Arms Apartments on Wilkinson Street, in Cayce, before shots rang out. A dark colored vehicle then sped away from the parking lot, according to witnesses. Shortly after, Fuller was dropped off at the Lexington Medical Center by an unnamed 15-year-old driving a Blue Chevrolet Camaro. The teen had been in the car at the time of the shooting, according to the release.

Fuller was pronounced dead at the hospital. Around the same time, police say the unnamed 17-year-old was also dropped off at the hospital suffering a bullet wound to their chest.

“It was later determined that this shooting was connected to the planned robbery and that this Juvenile was actually involved in the robbery; being shot while the robbery took place,” according to police.

When police searched the Camaro that Fuller arrived at the hospital in, they found a .9mm pistol, shell casings and narcotics, according to the statement.

Investigators say that in addition to interviews and evidence collected at the scene, they also obtained “multiple search warrants” that led to the arrest of Sanchez, Scott, Golson and the juvenile on Jan 10, 2024.

Records from the Lexington County Detention Center do not indicate whether bond has been set for the defendants.

More arrests are anticipated, according to police, as authorities say that they believe Fuller’s killing is connected to a shooting of another teen around 3 p.m. on Nov. 25. The Cayce Police Department reported that the 17-year-old was injured by a person or persons inside of a car. The victim survived.

“We do not believe this shooting was a random act,” a police spokesperson said at the time. TV station WIS reported that police were looking for a dark blue, 4-door Honda Accord.

After the shooting on Dec. 11, patrol officers stopped a black pickup truck that reportedly left Abbott Arms Apartments after the shooting and returned a short time later. This led to the arrest of what police described as three “additional suspects.” London Spires, 19, Davion Carson, 19 and another unnamed 17-year-old juvenile were charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics and unlawful carry of a firearm, according to police.

The Cayce Police Department thanked the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, United States Marshals Service, and the 11th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office.