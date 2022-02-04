4 charged in Carolina Guns and Gear robbery federally indicted in Asheville

Carolina Guns and Gear on Sweeten Creek was broken into in the early morning of Jan. 7, according to Asheville police.

Four people who allegedly broke into Carolina Guns and Gear Jan. 7 and stole 33 firearms have been indicted on federal charges, according to a Feb. 4 statement by Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

Jesse Lynn Williams, 33, Lyron Deshawn Greenlee, 34, and Alexa Rae Bassillo, 29, all of Asheville, were all charged by an Asheville grand jury with conspiracy to commit theft of firearms from a Federal Firearms Licensee, theft of multiple firearms from an FFL and aiding and abetting.

Williams, Greenlee, and Bernard Eugene Carson, Jr. 33, of Morganton, are also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Additionally, Williams and Bassillo are facing charges of possession of a firearm by a user of a controlled substance.

These charges are still just allegations, according to the news release.

King was joined in announcing the indictments by Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Charlotte Field Division Vincent C. Pallozzi, Asheville Police Department Chief David Zack.

According to the release, Williams, Greenlee and Bassillo conspired to break into and steal firearms from Carolina Guns and Gear West at 3106 Sweeten Creek Road, in Asheville.

Williams broke into the gun store and stole 33 firearms, according to the indictment, while Bassillo and Greenlee served as lookouts or drivers during the burglary.

The indictment further alleges that between Jan. 7 and Jan. 12, Carson was found to be in possession of one of the stolen firearms.

The four defendants will appear in court on the charges before U.S. Magistrate Judge W. Carleton Metcalf.

The ATF and APD are in charge of the investigation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Asheville is prosecuting the case.

This story will be updated.

