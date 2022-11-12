4 charged in catalytic converter thefts from Westmoreland dealerships

Nov. 12—A New Florence man is in the Westmoreland County Prison and three other people have been charged in thefts of catalytic converters from area vehicle dealerships.

State police said the charges stem from an investigation into catalytic converter thefts from unoccupied vehicles in Indiana and Westmoreland counties — at least 13 of them occurring in Westmoreland County.

Police estimate losses of more than $75,000 in stolen and damaged property.

William Joseph Glover III, 25, of New Florence, is charged with receiving stolen property, conspiracy to theft and criminal mischief, and criminal use of a communication facility.

In court documents, state police say Glover and three other suspects are responsible for a series of catalytic converter thefts reported between Oct. 10 and Nov. 8.

That includes an Oct. 30 investigation into thefts at Valero Century RV Mega Center in Salem Township, a Nov. 7 investigation of thefts from multiple vehicles at Hillview Motors in Hempfield and a Nov. 8 report of two catalytic converters stolen from Pinnacle Auto Sales in Unity.

The other suspects are Vince Lamar Skillings, 44, of Derry; Debbra Lynn McAdams, 56, of Blairsville; and Steven Raymond Aukerman, 27, of Blairsville, who police say is McAdams' nephew.

Police: How it happened

According to court documents, state troopers caught Skillings a short distance from the scene of the Valero thefts. Police said Skillings was wearing all black clothing and boots, had fresh mud stains on the knees of his pants and was carrying a flashlight and pocketknife.

Skillings told police that he had been paid $60 to serve as a lookout for Aukerman during the Valero thefts, and that McAdams had planned the thefts and served as the driver. Skillings said he'd served as a lookout in three thefts involving Aukerman and McAdams, according to court documents.

Skillings also told police that Aukerman and McAdams picked him up at about midnight on Oct. 29 and that McAdams drove them in a silver Chevrolet sedan with the intent of stealing catalytic converters from a junkyard. Instead, according to court documents, Skillings said they stopped at Valero RV and Aukerman removed converters from several parked vehicles.

Police said surveillance video footage captured during the time of the thefts at Hillview Motors showed a silver car consistent with a Chevrolet Impala owned by McAdams.

According to court documents, McAdams revealed in a later police interview that she'd served as the getaway driver in 13 thefts of catalytic converters, and she implicated the three other suspects in the thefts. She told police that Aukerman or Glover would cut converters off vehicles while Skillings served as a lookout.

Police said McAdams allowed them to examine her cell phone, which indicated she'd been in contact with the three other suspects when one or more of the thefts occurred.

The charges

Glover was arraigned before District Judge Mark Mansour in Hempfield and was jailed after failing to post $25,000 bail.

Skillings, McAdams and Aukerman each have been charged with receiving stolen property, conspiracy to theft and criminal mischief, and criminal use of a communication facility.

McAdams additionally is charged with 14 counts of theft, seven counts each of receiving stolen property and criminal mischief and one count of loitering and prowling.

Skillings and McAdams were arraigned before District Judge Scott Fanchalsky in Youngwood and were released on unsecured bond of $50,000 each. They face preliminary hearings on Nov. 25.

Aukerman had yet to be arraigned as of Friday evening.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer.