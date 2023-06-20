4 charged in daytime armed robbery in McKees Rocks

There were chaotic moments in McKees Rocks in broad daylight when an armed robbery resulted in gunfire. Four suspects have been arrested: Chauncey Walker, 18; Aubre McClendon, 17; Javar Williams, 15; and another suspect who is under 18.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police he was walking out of the In N Out Market near Helen Street and Ella Street around 7 p.m. Monday when he was jumped by the four suspects, who pistol-whipped him and then stole his cash and cellphone.

That’s when the victim said he chased them, firing shots, but missed.

When police responded, there was a foot pursuit and a search warrant at an apartment, where officers found stolen guns and then arrested the four suspects, according to court documents.

For one father, the incident hits too close to home.

“No, imagine if we were walking down by the bus stop right there, and that would happen,” said Aaron Lawson. “Stuff like that, that’s why we don’t come outside. Nope, I go pick her up and we go back in the house.”

The teens are facing a list of charges, including robbery.

