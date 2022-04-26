4 charged after drugs seized from residence

Apr. 25—Four people are now charged with a casual encounter and warrants search by Cumberland County sheriff's deputies after illegal drugs were alleged to have been found inside the residence the four were staying.

Arrested were Kenny Lyle Johnson, 39, Benefit Rd.; Crystal Elaine Wachenheim, 30, Hwy. 70 W.; Jamie Rose Carter, 30, Hwy. 70 W.; and Timmy Lee Roberts, 38, Hwy. 70 W.

All four are charged with possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of heroin with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of fentanyl with intent to sell and/or deliver and possession of naloxone with intent to sell and/or deliver.

Johnson and Wachenheim were taken into custody on the same day. Wachenheim was also charged with theft of property, served two probation violation warrants and is charged with introducing contraband into a penal institution.

Carter and Roberts turned themselves into authorities at the Justice Center on April 13.

Deputies on April 7 around noon traveled to a mobile home in the 14000 block of Hwy. 70 W. in search of persons wanted for failure to appear in court and because information had been received of suspicious activities at the mobile home.

Contact was made with persons inside the residence and after deputies observed the presence of drug paraphernalia, the trailer was sealed and a search warrant obtained.

As a result of that search, meth, heroin, fentanyl and buprenorphine naloxone strips were seized. The naloxone strips had previously been reported stolen.

The four will appear in General Sessions Court to answer to the charges.

