4 charged in felony elder fraud case involving Camarillo company

The exterior of Elite Comfort Senior Care in Camarillo.

Prosecutors charged four people connected to a Camarillo elder care company with an alleged felony conspiracy to defraud a 93-year-old client.

The company operates with a relatively new type of license that has a different oversight structure than more familiar care providers, authorities said.

The charges stem from two alleged incidents to conspire and defraud an Oxnard man who received care services from the firm, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

One period ran from June 3, 2020, through early April last year and involved "a range of checks that ranged from $1,000 up to $1 million," said Deputy DA Alexa Leibl, who is prosecuting the case.

A second alleged conspiracy that involved a car took place in February and March last year.

The complaint also includes three counts of felony elder theft by a caretaker in December 2020 as well as two felony counts of identity theft and a misdemeanor petty theft charge from last April.

The Oxnard Police Department, which investigated the case, was first notified of suspicious activity by Ventura County Adult Protective Services in April last year.

Felony charges were filed against business owner Katherine Mission, 50, of Camarillo; her fiancé Stephen Sawochka, 59, of Camarillo; business manager Marites De Guzman, 56, of Oxnard; and caregiver Gerardo Maralit, 69, of Oxnard.

Attorneys for Mission, Sawochka and Maralit declined to comment. An attorney for De Guzman did not respond to a request for comment.

Mission is the owner of Camarillo-based Elite Comfort Senior Care, which provides in-home care services for elder adults. De Guzman is a manager at the company and Maralit works as a caregiver.

Lack of oversight

Oxnard Police Detective Erica Escalante said Elite Comfort Senior Care is a relatively new type of elder care business known as a "home care" company. Such firms operate outside some regulations that govern more familiar providers.

Home care companies differ from skilled nursing facilities, she said, which undergo routine oversight and scrutiny by the state. They are also unlike in-home supportive services, which are overseen at the county level.

Story continues

Instead, home care companies were established by a 2016 state law called the "Home Care Services Consumer Protection Act." The companies are licensed by the California Department of Social Services through its Home Care Services Bureau.

Escalante said the bureau issues licenses after a background check and basic training. However, the bureau lacks infrastructure to process complaints or to allow the public to check whether any complaints have been filed against a company, she said. Other than a complaint hotline for the state's Consumer Care Licensing Division, no regulatory options currently exist for the home care companies.

In the case of Elite Comfort Senior Care, the license issued by the bureau restricted the type of services the caregiver was allowed to offer.

"What we have is a licensed caregiving company doing things they're not licensed to do, namely the fiduciary stuff," Escalante said.

Even if a home care company does provide services it is not licensed to perform – such as fiduciary duties – the current system does not offer authorities any legal recourse for suspected violations, she said.

"Unless there's something criminal going on, nobody's going to stop it," Escalante said.

Unique case

Leibl, the prosecutor, said the case was unusual for involving a conspiracy at a caregiving company. Most elder fraud cases involve one person close to the victim, she said, such as a family member or close friend.

The types of alleged thefts, however, are commonplace.

"Elder fraud is not rare. It's just so underreported and undetected," Leibl said. "It's hard for it to be detected because a lot of the victims do not have the wherewithal to report it."

Adult Protective Services first learned of the suspicious activity after the agency was contacted by a notary public who worked with the victim, she said.

"It was such an amazing thing for the notary to come forward to make that report," Leibl said.

All four defendants pleaded not guilty to all charges during Ventura County Superior Court appearances last month. They will be tried as co-defendants in the case, Leibl said.

Mission, De Guzman and Maralit were charged with conspiracy and elder theft, with Mission and De Guzman also charged with identity theft and various misdemeanor offenses. Sawochka was charged only in connection with the alleged conspiracy involving the car.

If convicted on all charges, the maximum sentence facing Mission, Maralit and De Guzman is six years, while Sawochka could receive a maximum sentence of four years.

All four remain out of custody on $100,000 bail each, according to prosecutors. The next scheduled hearing is an early disposition conference at 10 a.m. March 30 in courtroom 37.

Jeremy Childs is a breaking news and public safety reporter covering the night shift for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached by calling 805-437-0208 or emailing jeremy.childs@vcstar.com. You can also find him on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: 4 charged in felony elder fraud case involving Camarillo company