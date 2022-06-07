4 charged in man’s fatal shooting during Midtown robbery, police say

Police affidavits reveal new information about four people charged with murder and other crimes after a man was fatally shot in Midtown.

The incident happened June 5 on Claybrook Street.

Memphis Police found a man lying on the floor of his apartment with a gunshot wound, records show.

MORE: Man dies at hospital after shooting; 3 people detained, Memphis police say

He was rushed to Regional One, where he was pronounced dead.

Police discovered a woman, identified as Kierra Carr, trying to drive through the iron gate of the apartment complex, according to an affidavit.

Officers were told four men ran through the complex and jumped a fence separating the apartments from a nearby house.

After a brief foot pursuit, officers located Trevion Clark, 20; Daterrius Banks, 19; and Jamie Rogers, 25, who were all taken into custody, the affidavit said.

Police were unable to locate the fourth man.

A search of the backyard revealed two handguns, one shotgun, one rifle, a backpack, a large glass jar and two mason jars containing what appeared to be marijuana, records show.

Carr, 20, told police the men planned to rob the victim for weed and money, the affidavit said.

She said Clark and Banks went into the apartment with the victim, then she heard a noise that could have been a gunshot.

She said Banks brought weed out of the apartment and brought it to the car she was in, police said.

She said the men were all inside the apartment but ran when they heard police sirens.

She was taken to Jail East.

Carr and the three men are charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and especially aggravated burglary.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:







