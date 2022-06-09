4 charged in man’s fatal shooting during attempted robbery, records show

Police affidavits reveal new details about four suspects charged after a man was found shot and killed at his home.

On May 12, Shelby County Sheriff’s detectives were investigating a homicide that happened May 5 on Quail Crest Lane, where the victim died.

The victim was found unresponsive on a kitchen floor with two gunshot wounds, Memphis Police said.

Surveillance video from a BP gas station just north of the victim’s home revealed a person of interest identified as Jarrod Vaughn.

Detectives verified Vaughn’s identity with a receipt for items he paid for at the store with an EBT card, records show.

A search warrant was obtained for Vaughn’s home in the 1300 block of Gleason Avenue.

Detectives found 29.1 grams of fentanyl in a kitchen cabinet, along with a loaded gun, according to an affidavit.

Another gun loaded with 18 live rounds was found in a bedroom closet.

Vaughn, 30, admitted to possessing the fentanyl and said the gun found in the closet was his girlfriend’s, police said.

Vaughn was previously convicted of aggravated robbery in 2010.

During the homicide investigation, surveillance footage showed a tan Nissan Altima driven by Jeremiah Chalmers, 26, driving by the victim’s home.

The Altima was seen at the BP gas station before the shooting, along with Vaughn’s green Honda Odyssey and a black Ford Explorer, police said.

Footage showed Vaughn exiting the passenger side of the Altima, and Chalmers exiting the driver’s side.

Both are then seen getting into the Ford Explorer, occupied by Phillip Jones, 34, and an unidentified man, police said.

The Explorer is then seen traveling on Ross Road and turning onto Quail Crest Lane. The vehicle passes the victim’s home, turns around, then parks in front of the victim’s home.

Jones and another passenger get out while the driver remains seated.

Both approach the garage door, which opens partially. Jones enters while the other man waits outside.

According to the affidavit, Jones can be seen minutes later running with his right hand pointing something.

Both men get inside the Explorer.

Phone records placed Chalmers near the gas station and crime scene at the time of the murder, police said.

Text messages between Chalmers and Vaughn the night of the murder revealed Vaughn said, “No time for **** bruh this is a lick for some cash.”

Investigators determined the victim was selling marijuana to Chalmers, according to the affidavit.

SCSO identified the victim as Malik Smith, 25.

Detectives found approximately $4,000 in cash in Smith’s bedroom, records show.

Vaughn is charged with Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Robbery, and First-Degree Murder.

Chalmers is charged with Facilitation-Second Degree Murder, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun, records show.

Jones is charged with First-Degree Murder, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm, and Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Robbery.

Another suspect, Donald Harris, is charged with Aggravated Robbery and First-Degree Murder.

