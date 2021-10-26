4 charged with meth in drug investigation

Oct. 25—Four persons were arrested following a surveillance into the comings and goings at a residence on Hwy. 70 N. leading to the execution of a search warrant of the property, according to reports filed by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Those arrested and placed under bond are:

—Derrick James Pugh, 45, 5505 Hwy. 70 N., charged with felony possession of meth with intent, simple possession of heroin, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Jonathan Edward Valentine, 35, 10372 Hudson Ave., Hudson, FL, charged with felony possession of meth with intent, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000 (auto theft), theft of property (handgun), evading arrest, felony possession of heroin, unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Bradley Dee Braziel, 28, 5959 Lantana Rd., charged with felony possession of meth with intent, evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Lekeshia Dawn Martin, 31, 120 Stone Loop, charged with felony possession of meth with intent, felony possession of heroin with intent, evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff's Deputy Jamie Wyatt wrote in his report he and Deputy Perrianna Evans were conducting surveillance on the residence when Evans made a "consensual encounter" with one of the residents of the house.

The others — who were gathered outside — quickly entered the house while Wyatt checked license plates on vehicles at the and learned one displayed on a Hyundai Sonata had been reported stolen in Pasco County, FL.

All those in the residence were asked to come outside so deputies could determine who was driving the Hyundai, valued at $23,000.

No one exited the house, and Sgt. Dustin Jackson forced the door open when no one inside responded. Valentine was found in the front room, Martin in a closet and Braziel in a storage building outside the house.

All were detained while deputies secured a search warrant and conducted a search of the property.

Deputies seized a 40-caliber handgun reported stolen in Pasco County, FL, meth, heroin, gabapentin, several plastic bags with meth, a backpack containing a Sawzall and several drug paraphernalia items.

Bond for Valentine was set at $250,000 with no bond set on the auto theft charge; bond for Pugh was set at $20,500; bond for Martin set at $40,000 and bond for Braziel set at $11,500.

All will make appearances in General Sessions Court.

