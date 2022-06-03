4 charged in murder of woman killed in east Shelby County, officials say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

Four people are facing murder and other charges after a 71-year-old woman died in east Shelby County.

The victim, Virgina Newby, was found May 27 in the 7000 block of Thorn Tree Lane.

Another person was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Now, four people have been charged in connection with the homicide: John Nakayama, 25, Savannah Wright, 24, Ravi Tummalapalli, 25, & Roddrick Hawthorne, 23.

All are charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.

