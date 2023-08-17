4 charged with riot, assault charges tied to April incident at Geneva bar

Aug. 17—Four people were charged in Freeborn County District Court on Thursday with riot and assault charges for their alleged roles in a fight that took place in April before a man reportedly pulled out a gun and shot at a vehicle outside Geneva Bar & Grill.

The man, Dustin Grey Smitty of New Richland, faces two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of ineligible possession of a firearm and one count of reckless discharge of a firearm.

The following are the new people charged Thursday:

* Desiree Nadine Klemp, 28, of Owatonna: one count of third-degree riot, two counts of fifth-degree assault

* Robert James Smitty, 20, of Blooming Prairie: one count of third-degree riot, one count of fifth-degree assault

* Mikayla Jean Olson, 23, of Blooming Prairie: one count of third-degree riot, one count of fifth-degree assault

* Sandra Harris, 48, of Blooming Prairie: one count of third-degree riot

Court documents state the fight on April 22 reportedly started inside the bar over music on the jukebox.

Video obtained from the bar showed Klemp reportedly throwing a large drink and cup in the face of several people standing by the bar.

After she reportedly threw the drink, multiple people could be seen pointing back and forth, and Harris is seen trying to push Klemp back. The bartender tries to keep Klemp away from the other patrons, when Klemp reportedly attacks the bartender.

A man then reportedly pulls Klemp off of the bartender and the two unintentionally fall backwards. After that happens, Dustin Smitty, Harris and Robert Smitty reportedly charge the other man, who is on the ground. Robert Smitty can be seen in the video striking the man with his fists, while Dustin Smitty can be seen kicking him about six times.

Dustin and Robert Smitty then can be seen tackling and assaulting two other patrons, and at one point, Olson can be seen throwing a drink at one of them. Harris can also be seen running into the fight.

Klemp is seen punching one of the men with both fists and at one point can be seen grabbing a chair, swinging it and then throwing it in the direction of several people.

A second video shows Klemp having a confrontation with someone and that there were several people in the area she was arguing with. The bartender tried to kick everyone out.

Court documents state Harris is the mother of both Dustin and Robert Smitty, and Olson is the mother of Dustin Smitty's three children. Klemp is dating another one of Dustin Smitty's brothers.