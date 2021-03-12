4 charged in Southwest Decatur shooting

Mar. 11—Four Decatur men are charged with shooting into occupied and unoccupied houses during a barrage of gunfire on Monday in Southwest Decatur, according to Decatur police.

Police arrested Shundarrion Jalik Clopton, 19, Jimmy Walter Anderson, 19, Marcus Antwan Hampton Jr., 18, and Shamari Pride-Robinson, 17, and charged them with five counts of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle, three counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, and one count of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied building.

Investigators determined the gunfire was the result of an apparent confrontation between the defendants in the 1400 block of Brookline Avenue and Smith Avenue.

According to a police affidavit filed in Morgan County District Court, the defendants were shooting at into two occupied apartments on Brookline Avenue. Two of the apprehended suspects were in a vehicle driving away from the scene when police arrived, according to the affidavit, and the other two were on the scene. Witnesses identified the defendants as the shooter, according to the affidavit.

Clopton admitted to firing once during the incident, police said in the affidavit.

The defendants are in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $30,000 each.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.