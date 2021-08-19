4 charged with using fake vaccination cards

Aug. 19—State prosecutors recently charged two visiting families, one from California and the other from Florida, for allegedly using falsified COVID-19 vaccination cards to travel to Hawaii.

Enzo and Daniela Dalmazzo, of Miami were arraigned at Honolulu District Court earlier this week on charges of violating Gov. David Ige's emergency proclamation by allegedly submitting falsified vaccination cards in the Safe Travels Program.

The Hawaii Department of the Attorney General said airport screeners alerted authorities of the fake cards.

Court documents also show Daniela Dalmazzo, 31, submitted false vaccination cards for her two children who are younger than age 8. Currently, children younger than 12 are not eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

Special agents arrested Enzo Dalmazzo, 44, in Honolulu and Daniela Dalmazzo on the North Shore Friday. The pair were released after posting bail totaling $8, 000.

Gary Yamashiroya, special assistant to the Attorney General, said airport screeners are constantly on guard for falsified test results or vaccination documentation. "The Department of the Attorney General works collaboratively with other governmental partners to keep Hawaii safe from COVID and will investigate and prosecute those attempting to dishonestly bypass the Safe Travels program."

Under the program, travelers fully vaccinated in the U.S. and its territories must upload a vaccination record to the program system to bypass a 10-day mandatory quarantine and pre-travel test. Travelers also must have a hard copy of the rec ­ord on hand upon arrival in Hawaii. The state also accepts records digitally validated by its Digital Health Pass partners, according to the program's website at hawaiicovid19.com /travel.

On Aug. 8, investigators arrested a family from California for alleged use of falsified vaccination cards. Norbert Chung, 57, and Trevor Chung, 19, of Pacific Palisades were arrested at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport after authorities received a tip from a community member.

The Chungs were released after posting bail bonds totaling $6, 000.

In Hawaii, using falsified documents for travel is considered a misdemeanor. Violators face penalties of up to a $5, 000 fine and /or up to one year in prison.

In a statement, Attorney General Clare Connors warned violators will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. "We respond to every report of falsified card usage and are committed to vigorous enforcement of the vaccination exception, " she said.

TO REPORT VIOLATORS The public may call the following numbers to report COVID-19-related violations :—Oahu : 911—Maui County : 808-244-6400 or email mpd quarantine @mpd.net—Hawaii County : 808-935-3311—Kauai :