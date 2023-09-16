Fentanyl blamed for death of child at Bronx day care; 3 others hospitalized: source
First responders were summoned on Friday afternoon to Divino Nino Daycare on 2707 Morris Ave. in Kingsbridge for reports of cardiac arrest.
The Texas transfer pleaded no contest to assaulting an ex-girlfriend earlier this week.
The AL East and the likely first-round playoff bye that comes with it are up for grabs.
Misiewicz didn't appear to lose consciousness in a frightening scene.
Yahoo News provides the latest forecast and updates for tracking Hurricane Lee.
Doctors discovered Howard's condition during a routine medical exam and immediately scheduled surgery.
In new EP 'The Bridge,' Morris is "freely moving forward" — and blasting "hyper-masculine" country stars like Jason Aldean whose music is “being used as this really toxic weapon in culture wars."
United Auto Workers plan to resume bargaining on Saturday after the union launched simultaneous strikes at three factories owned by GM, Ford and Stellantis
From drapery to throws to candles, these room refreshers will charm you and your guests without hurting your wallet.
Hurricane Lee is expected to bring localized flooding to parts of coastal areas from Long Island through New England to the U.S.-Canadian border. Here's how to stay safe from storm surge.
The United Auto Workers strike won't just disrupt Detroit automakers. Tech companies — chipmakers especially — will also be caught in the crosshairs.
The Braves were the first team to secure a spot in the 2023 postseason, and they clinched the NL East crown with Wednesday's win over the Phillies.
Cosmonauts Nikolai Chub and Oleg Kononenko along with O’Hara assumed their voyage in a Russian spacecraft, the Soyuz MS-24, from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Over three hours, the spacecraft will move through two orbits before reaching the ISS.
The Lakers continue to invest in their young core.
Snap up wildly popular earbuds for 60% off, a set of pillows for over 70% off and a whole lot more.
It's the first meeting between the teams since the Terps left the ACC.
X has launched government ID verification for paid X Premium subscribers, after clues emerged in August that the feature was coming.
"I’ve always treated people how I want to be treated," the wideout wrote in a series of social media posts.
The lefty's journey from the Rangers to the Royals — and from Triple-A to a 26-inning scoreless streak — is emblematic of baseball in 2023.
After more than a year and a half in development, Meta is bringing Horizon Worlds out of the headset. The VR social app has started rolling out for some users on web and mobile in early access, Meta said. Meta has never released any user numbers for the VR version of Horizon Worlds, but reports have shown that the platform is not very populated.
Here's how to protect yourself against the "fried rice syndrome."