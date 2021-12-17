4 children killed in London house fire, young woman arrested for neglect

Four young boys are dead after a fire tore through a south London residence Thursday night.

Two 3 year-old boys and two 4-year-old boys were taken out of the Sutton home and given immediate CPR by firefighters and transported to a hospital “where, tragically and despite the efforts of all involved, they were pronounced deceased,” London Fire Brigade said Friday morning in a statement. The Metropolitan Police noted the children were all related and certain outlets have reported they were two sets of twins.

A 27-year-old woman, whose relationship to the children has not been released, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of child neglect, according to a police statement updated Friday.

“The thoughts of everyone at the South Area Command Unit are with the family and friends of these four young children, who have suffered such a devastating and tragic loss tonight,” said Metropolitan Police Superintendent Rob Shepherd.

“I know these sentiments will be shared by the local community, Sutton and London as a whole.”

The “intense blaze,” which necessitated roughly 60 firefighters, was reported at 6:55 p.m. local time and overtook the entire ground floor of the Collingwood Road house, according to the statement. The fire was under control by 8:36 p.m. local time.

The children were located in the home and “given immediate emergency care.”

Noting that counseling services will be made available for firefighters who responded to the incident, London Fire Commissioner said in the LFB statement that the tragedy “left everyone numb and with profound sadness” and expressed his sympathies for the children’s loved ones and the community.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.