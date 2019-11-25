4 Chinese Retail Stocks Gurus Agree on

In light of increasing trade optimism between the U.S. and China and a major merger announcement within specialty retail, four Chinese retail companies broadly owned by gurus are Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA), JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD), Vipshop Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIPS) and Jumei International Holding Ltd. (NYSE:JMEI) according to the All-in-Ane Screener, a GuruFocus Premium feature.





Dow soars on increased U.S.-China trade optimism

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 28,066.34, up 190.72 points from Friday's close of 27,875.62 on news that the U.S. and China might agree to phase one of their trade deal by the end of this year. Stocks that propelled the Dow included Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), the top holding of Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B), and Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC).

According to CNBC, U.S. national security adviser Robert O'Brien said in a security conference in Halifax, Nova Scotia that the U.S. and China still expect to complete phase one of the trade deal by the end of the year despite geopolitical concerns in Hong Kong and the South China Sea. President Trump added that while he stands with Hong Kong, the U.S. is "in the process of making the largest trade deal in history" with his friend, Chinese President Xi Jinping.

French luxury retail company agrees to acquire jewelry maker

Also on Monday, French luxury retailer LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (MIL:LVMH) and New York-based jeweler Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) announced that the two companies have reached a definitive agreement in which Louis Vuitton will acquire Tiffany for $135 per share in cash, a transaction valued at approximately 14.7 billion euros ($16.2 billion). The merger, which both companies' board of directors unanimously approved, is expected to close in mid-2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Louis Vuitton CEO Bernard Arnault said he is pleased to welcome Tiffany to the fashion house's family. According to the joint press release, the acquisition aims to bolster Louis Vuitton's position in jewelry and further increase its presence in the U.S.

GuruFocus Screener identifies opportunities in Chinese retail stocks

Given increased trade optimism between the U.S. and China and the Louis Vuitton-Tiffany merger, the Screener sought Chinese retail companies that are owned by at least two of our gurus. GuruFocus' most-broadly held strategy has outperformed the Standard & Poor's 500 Index benchmark over the past three years.

Alibaba

At least 13 gurus own shares of Alibaba according to the Screener results. Gurus with large positions in the Hangzhou, Zhejiang-based retail giant include PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) and Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Tiger Global Management.

GuruFocus ranks Alibaba's profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include consistent revenue growth, a return on equity that outperforms 93.12% of global competitors and operating margins that are outperforming 93.62% of global peers despite languishing near a 10-year low of 15.32%.