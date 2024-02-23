4 Cincinnati museums named among the best in the US for 2024

Camp Washington's American Sign Museum placed fifth for best pop culture museum in USA TODAY's 10Best.

USA TODAY announced the best museums of 2024 on Friday, as part of its 10Best Readers’ Choice awards, and four Cincinnati museums were among the top in the country.

The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center ranked No. 2 in the best history museum category after taking the top spot in 2023. This is the fourth year in a row the Freedom Center has landed in the top three.

The downtown Cincinnati museum has honored the legacies of heroes from the Underground Railroad since its opening in 2004. Symbolically located on the banks of the Ohio River, where many enslaved people sought freedom in the mid-1800s, the Freedom Center shares their stories through immersive exhibits, programming and films that examine issues of freedom, systemic racism, implicit bias and modern-day enslavement.

But it wasn't the only local museum to receive national recognition.

The Cincinnati History Museum, situated inside the Museum Center, ranked No. 3 in the best history museum category. The popular local attraction gives visitors the chance to step back in time to the 1850s and explore the history of Cincinnati from its early settlers to the present day. Visitors can also learn about the many traditions unique to the Queen City, such as Cincinnati chili.

The Children's Museum, also located in the Museum Center, ranked in the top 10 for best children's museum, taking the No. 5 spot.

It features seven themed areas, including the Energy Zone and Kids' Town, and several engaging exhibits for kids 10 and under to learn and explore.

Additionally, Camp Washington's American Sign Museum placed fifth for best pop culture museum. The 20,000-square-foot museum features over a century of historic American relics, such as bronze door signs, advertising brochures, antique sign painter's kits and a 1944 Dodge crane truck to install its fascinating pieces.

For the full list of USA Today's 10Best Readers’ Choice awards, visit www.10best.com/awards. USA TODAY is owned by The Enquirer's parent company, Gannett.

